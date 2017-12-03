Tiger Woods Impresses at 2017 Hero World Challenge, Finishes 8 Under Par

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods rounded out his comeback at the Hero World Challenge in style Sunday, as he shot an impressive four-under-par final round of 68.

That round, which included one eagle, six birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey, saw Woods finish with an overall score of eight under par for the tournament. It was also Woods' joint-lowest round of the week, as he briefly threatened to contend for the title Sunday.

Here is a look at how the competition is shaping up in the final stages of Day 4:

Woods Rallies on Final Day

Having struggled to put forth his best effort Saturday, some doubts were understandably raised as to whether Woods would have the staying power over the weekend after such a long spell away from the game. But he answered any critics with a strong round here.

As we can see, the GC Tiger Tracker account was just delighted to see Woods in contention, in his trademark colors, on the final day of a big tournament:

The man himself appeared to enjoy the occasion, too, and strung together two solid pars on the first couple of holes. It was a steady start upon which he built brilliantly.

On the third, Woods made birdie after some smart approach play, and after another par on the fourth, he rolled in from 25 feet on the par-three fifth. Suddenly, there was a major sense of momentum building from the 14-time major winner.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

That was evident on the seventh, as Woods conjured one of the moments of the week. The 41-year-old showed he still has plenty of power as he drove the green before knocking in a putt for eagle. The PGA Tour account provided the footage:

ESPN's Jason Sobel was enjoying Woods' round and, after another birdie on nine, noted how well he has played the front nine this week:

Unfortunately for Woods, any slender hopes he had of winning this title were ended on the 10th, as he ran into trouble for the first time during the round.

After finding the bunker with his approach, Woods was too hot with his chip and left himself a long putt for bogey that he missed. He was back to seven under and had undone a lot of good work on the front nine.

Woods shook it off, though, and picked up a shot on the very next hole. Pars followed on 12 and 13, while 14 and 15 saw him secure back-to-back birdies, with a superb bunker approach on the latter putting him at 10 under for the tournament.

Per Golf Channel's Justin Ray, Woods had done well to recover after his blip:

Meanwhile, Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel picked up on how powerfully Woods was driving the ball in his comeback appearance:

A par on 16 gave Woods license to attack the flag on the penultimate hole, although he skewed his tee shot left into the bunker. After a decent recovery, a putt eventually slipped by, pushing Woods back to nine under overall.

On the last, he nailed his drive and struck an approach to within 20 feet, setting up the opportunity for a finishing flourish.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It was at this point when weariness appeared to set in for Woods, though, as he knocked his putt past the hole and then missed the second attempt, giving him a back-to-back bogey finish.

Those two dropped shots on 17 and 18 will sting for Woods, especially having showcased so many positives throughout the day. But overall, he'll be delighted with how he performed this weekend and will be keen to build on these encouraging signs in the weeks to come.