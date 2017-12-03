    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Red Sox No Longer in Talks over Marlins Star

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2017

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton talks after winning the National League Hank Aaron Award at baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox are out of the Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes.

    Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported the Red Sox are no longer engaged in trade talks with the Miami Marlins for Stanton, noting they were a long shot all along.

    Stanton, 28, is the reigning National League MVP. He hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs and 132 RBI 2017, making him the first player with at least 59 homers since 2001.

        

