Report: Former Giants Players Discuss Wearing Eli Manning Jerseys to Home Game

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Giants have received widespread criticism from outside the organization as a result of their handling of Eli Manning's demotion to backup quarterback. Now, former Giants players may make their opinions known as well.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported a group of ex-Giants players may wear Manning's No. 10 jersey in a show of support before the team's Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo confirmed Tuesday that Geno Smith would start Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Manning told reporters he didn't want to start simply to keep alive what was a 210-game starting streak. The 36-year-old was emotional when he discussed the story, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News:

Benching Manning, who has been the Giants' starting quarterback since 2004, could carry major ramifications. Not only does it seemingly signal the end of Manning's time in New York, it could also hasten McAdoo's departure.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported the Giants could fire McAdoo within 24 hours of Sunday's game. Schefter and Mortensen spoke to sources who described Manning's benching as "a move that now is being considered the final straw."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided more context:

Schefter and Mortensen also reported general manager Jerry Reese's position is "highly tenuous," though it's unclear whether Manning's situation is a factor. NJ Advance Media's James Kratch noted Reese has largely remained silent about the move.