Neymar Warned by Dimitri Lienard over Showboating: 'I Will Want to Hurt You'

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Neymar has been warned to curb his showboating following Paris Saint-Germain's shock Ligue 1 defeat to Strasbourg on Saturday.

Strasbourg midfielder Dimitri Lienard said he would tell the Brazilian "I will want to hurt you" if he attempts such antics against him again, per Marca.

PSG tasted defeat for the first time this season on Saturday, going down 2-1, with Neymar unable to inspire his side to victory.

Football writer Michael Yokhin showed what a big upset the result was for PSG:

Neymar was booked in stoppage time for a rash challenge on Lienard, his fifth booking in just 12 Ligue games this season.

Lienard said Neymar had accusing him of diving and added he would hurt the Brazilian if he tried to showboat in front of him.

He said: "I should have told him: 'My dear, of course you are a star, of course you can do what you want and it's also clear that when you dance in front of me, I will want to hurt you'."

Neymar's indiscipline this season means he will be suspended for PSG's next Ligue 1 game against Lille, his second suspension after having already received a ban for a red card against Marseille.

Goal's Robin Bairner said Neymar's absence could be a problem for PSG:

Despite his indiscipline, Neymar has had a huge influence since arriving at the Ligue 1 side with nine goals and six assists in 12 games.

Coach Emery has called on referees to do more to protect his star man, per Peter Hanson at Goal.

Neymar has come in for criticism for his showboating previously, notably during Brazil's 5-0 win in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in October 2016, when he was elbowed by Yasmani Duk.

Per James Whaling at the Mirror, Duk said Neymar was being "too cocky" and needed to respect his opponents.

Neymar's petulance is also nothing new—he missed April's Clasico for Barcelona against Real Madrid after sarcastically applauding the referee following his red card against Malaga, per Goal.

While there is no doubting the Brazilian's individual brilliance and skill on the ball, he can infuriate opponents with his flair and does still lack maturity in inflammatory moments.