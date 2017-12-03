Manchester United Transfer News: Leon Goretzka Discusses Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka has confirmed he will make a final decision over his future in January, with Manchester United the latest club linked with a move for the Germany international.

Goretzka’s contract at Veltins-Arena is poised to expire at the end of the campaign, meaning he can discuss a move with clubs from overseas from January with a view to a free transfer in the summer.

When asked about what his future holds, the 22-year-old revealed he is close to making a choice, per Chris Burton of Goal.

"I have to find out for myself what the next step should be," he said after his side’s draw against Cologne on Saturday. "I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time. There doesn’t exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January."

TF-Images/Getty Images

It was reported by Sky Sports News on Saturday that United are the latest side to be interested in the midfielder.

As noted by Burton, Arsenal and Barcelona have also been linked. Per football journalist Chris Winterburn, there have also been suggestions Bayern Munich are leading the chase for the Schalke tyro:

The clamour of clubs reportedly in the market for Goretzka is a nod to the talent he has showcased during his time in the Bundesliga.

It was clear from an early age that he was an exciting prospect, and he showcased flashes of his class following his debut in the 2013-14 campaign. In the current season and 2016-17, he has added some consistency to his game and plenty have started to pay a lot closer attention to his performances.

TF-Images/Getty Images

To get him for a cut-price amount in January or nothing in the summer would be a massive coup for any club aforementioned. ESPN’s Janusz Michallik noted ahead of the campaign how much the player should be worth:

There’s a big ceiling on Goretzka’s ability, as he’s showcased so many different sides to his game since breaking through at Schalke.

Not only is he adept at winning the ball and coming out on top in physical battles, he can carry it through phases of the pitch, pop passes off to team-mates and even chip in with goals. His adaptability and application would make him an ideal fit for plenty of outfits.

As we can see here courtesy of WhoScored.com, there are still areas that he can work on:

United have an abundance of midfield options in the form of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, but with Marouane Fellaini’s contract up in the summer, manager Jose Mourinho may feel he needs another option in that area.

Goretzka has all the tools needed to thrive in the Premier League and under Mourinho too. But with so many sides seemingly keen to get him on board, any deal for the midfielder is unlikely to be a straightforward one.