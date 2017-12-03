College Football Playoff Championship 2017: Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream Info

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The debate is over.

Well, at least it's concluded for the College Football Playoff selection committee.

How the four playoff teams were selected will be a contested topic, especially among Ohio State and Alabama fans, but regardless of the opinions of the fanbase of the No. 5 team in the country, the field is set.

Clemson is the No. 1 seed in the four-team bracket, with Oklahoma and Georgia next up at No. 2 and No. 3. Alabama beat out Ohio State for the No. 4 spot despite not having a conference championship to its name.

The countdown is now on to January 1, when the two playoff semifinals will be played at the Rose and Sugar Bowls. Seven days later, the national champion will be determined at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College Football Playoff Info

Rose Bowl

Date: January 1, 2018

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Sugar Bowl

Date: January 1, 2018

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

National Championship Game

Date: January 8, 2018

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

National Semifinal Previews

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

For the third year in a row, the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will meet in the College Football Playoff.

The only difference this season is the third showdown between the elite programs will take place in the semifinal. Since Clemson is the No. 1 seed in the playoff, it had the chance to choose where it would play, and it selected the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

As Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports noted, Dabo Swinney, who played and was an assistant at Alabama at the start of his coaching career, will take on the Crimson Tide with some historical significance surrounding the meeting:

The Tigers come into the national semifinal with arguably the best resume in college football, one that includes six wins over ranked opponents. They also have a ferocious defense that stifled Miami (FL) in the ACC Championship to finish off an incredible regular season in which it limited opponents to single digits on five occasions.

As for Alabama, it crept into the playoff by way of Ohio State's victory over Wisconsin and because it only had one loss on its resume. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believed the committee made a statement when it chose the Tide over the Buckeyes, per ESPN PR's Twitter account:

Committer chairman Kirby Hocutt gave the reasoning for the selection of Alabama over Ohio State, per Aaron Suttles of the Tuscaloosa News:

Nick Saban's team will have plenty to prove as it not only looks to avenge last year's defeat in the National Championship to Clemson but fend off the critics that believed it should've been out of the playoff with its loss to Auburn.

Even though they will enter the Sugar Bowl without a win since November 18, the Crimson Tide will come prepared, and quarterback Jalen Hurts could be the difference maker. Throughout his time as the starter, Hurts has shown he can deliver in clutch moments, with the win over Mississippi State on November 11 being the latest example.

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia

The opening bout of the playoff doubleheader on New Year's Day will pit the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs against each other for the first time, per Brooke Pryor of the Oklahoman:

There are all sorts of intriguing matchups in the showdown between the Big 12 and SEC champions, one of which being Heisman Trophy favorite Baker Mayfield going up against the dominant Georgia defense led by Roquan Smith. Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman is one of many excited for that matchup:

Mayfield ended the regular season with 4,340 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. The passing threat the senior contains is something Georgia didn't see during SEC play, and it could cause a bit of difficulty in the first half as it gets adapted to the style on the field.

Just like Clemson's defensive unit, the Bulldogs have given up single-digit point totals in five contests this season, including in their SEC Championship triumph over Auburn.

While Mayfield may be a change of pace from what Georgia has seen this season, the same could be said about the offense of the Bulldogs with their pair of barreling running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Sooners have shown throughout the season they are susceptible to conceding points in a conference that encourages shootouts and 100 points in a game. The only teams the Sooners held under 10 points were UNLV and Kansas.

The contrast in styles should present us with a fantastic opener to the playoff, and if you're looking for an early X-factor, keep an eye on Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, who may be counted on to make some big throws in critical situations if Michel and Chubb can't make an impact.

All statistics obtained from ESPN.com.