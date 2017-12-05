Liverpool vs. Spartak Moskva: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool welcome Spartak Moscow to Anfield on Wednesday for their final group game of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, knowing a win will guarantee top spot in Group E.

The Reds go into the game a point clear of Sevilla at the top and can also finish first with a draw, provided the La Liga side do not win.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side will also be aware a defeat would also see them finish third unless Sevilla also lose.

As such, there is plenty still to play for, with Sevilla away at Maribor in Group E's other fixture.

Date: Wednesday, December 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET.

TV Info: BT Sport 2, Fox Sports 2.

Live Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer Match Pass.

Team News

Liverpool have fitness concerns in defence with Joe Gomez having missed the win over Brighton & Hove Albion due to illness and Ragnar Klavan only fit enough for the bench, per Melissa Reddy at Goal.

Alberto Moreno was rested but should return, but the club remain without Joel Matip who is out for a month, per Chris Bascombe and Tim Abraham at the Telegraph.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could continue at right-back if Gomez does not recover, while Emre Can came in for Matip and could maintain his place alongside Dejan Lovren.

Sadio Mane should also return to the Liverpool attack after being an unused substitute against Brighton.

Spartak Moscow will be without left-back Dmitri Kombarov due to a broken rib, per James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo.

Preview

After thrashing Brighton 5-1 on Saturday, Liverpool will be confident of getting the result they need against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side are a fearsome attacking force with Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah all in top form currently.

Goal's Melissa Reddy shows just how prolific the Reds are at the moment:

However, Liverpool's Champions League campaign this season has been characterised by defensive vulnerability, and they must improve if they are to progress.

Liverpool threw a three-goal lead at Sevilla away last time out, drawing 3-3, and were also denied three points the last time they faced Spartak, despite dominating the game.

Klopp also has fitness problems in defence, but Lovren has improved in recent weeks, according to Pearce:

Liverpool writer Jack Lusby is also confident Can can do a job at the back if required:

Yet Spartak will travel to Anfield knowing a win will be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages, as they would have a superior head-to-head record.

A home draw against Maribor last time out has hit their chances of qualification, but they go into the game in decent form with four straight wins in their domestic league.

With home advantage, Liverpool should have too much firepower for the Russians, but the visitors are good enough to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities and the Reds will need to be careful.