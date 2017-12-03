    AP College Football Poll 2017: Top 25 Rankings for Week 15

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Justin Foster #35 of the Clemson Tigers leads a tackle of Malik Rosier #12 of the Miami Hurricanes during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)
    Mike Comer/Getty Images

    If the Associated Press has its way, it will be Alabama—not Ohio State—getting the final spot in the College Football Playoff.

    The Crimson Tide landed at No. 4 in the Week 15 rankings, sitting behind Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia. Ohio State, which defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, was in the fifth spot.

    Here's a look at the entire Top 25:

    1. Clemson

    2. Oklahoma

    3. Georgia

    4. Alabama

    5. Ohio State

    6. Wisconsin

    7. Auburn

    8. USC

    9. Penn State

    10. UCF

    11. Miami

    12. Washington

    13. TCU

    14. Notre Dame

    15. Stanford

    16. LSU

    17. Oklahoma State

    18. Michigan State

    19. Memphis

    20. Northwestern

    21. Washington State

    22. Virginia Tech

    23. South Florida

    24. Mississippi State

    25. Boise State

    Three of the four playoff spots are all but set. The ACC and SEC championship games were play-ins for the CFP semifinals, with Clemson and Georgia earning emphatic wins to lock up their spots. The Tigers dominated Miami on both sides of the ball in a 38-3 win for their third straight conference title, while the Bulldogs shut down the Auburn offense after its opening-drive touchdown and won 28-7 to avenge their only loss of the season.

    Miami mustered just 214 yards, recording 10 first downs and turning the ball over three times in its worst performance of the season. Malik Rosier threw for 110 yards on 29 attempts and was picked off twice, and the Hurricanes running game averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

    Clemson couldn't get anything going on the ground either, but Kelly Bryant played a nearly flawless game. The Tigers quarterback completed 23 of his 29 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score. Ray-Ray McCloud hauled in six catches for 100 yards.

    "We had a lot of questions about the guys who left," Bryant told reporters. "Having the guys around me who've believed in me has helped. And like Coach Dabo [Swinney] says, just be the best version of Kelly B I can be."

    Georgia racked up 238 yards on the ground, and Jake Fromm threw for two touchdowns, while Auburn had just 259 yards of total offense.

    "They flipped the script on us from the last game," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters.

    Oklahoma also took care of business in a 41-17 trouncing over TCU, so the Big Ten Championship Game result became the focus of the college football world. Ohio State's 27-21 win over Wisconsin ended the Badgers' hopes for an undefeated season, and for the second straight year, the final spot was up in the air.

    A year ago, one-loss Ohio State got into the playoff over two-loss Big Ten champion Penn State, which had a head-to-head win over the Buckeyes. A similar situation played out Sunday, as the two-loss Buckeyes were left in the cold in favor of one-loss Alabama.

    The Crimson Tide were idle Saturday after they'd lost to Auburn in the final week of the regular season.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Arkansas Ready to Make a Run at Malzahn

      Dennis Dodd
      via CBSSports.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Georgia LB Patrick Arrested Saturday Night

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      OSU Gives Wisconsin 1st Loss En Route to B1G Title

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Turf Monster Causes Title Delay

      Ryan McCrystal
      via Bleacher Report