AP College Football Poll 2017: Top 25 Rankings for Week 15

If the Associated Press has its way, it will be Alabama—not Ohio State—getting the final spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide landed at No. 4 in the Week 15 rankings, sitting behind Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia. Ohio State, which defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, was in the fifth spot.

Here's a look at the entire Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Georgia

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. USC

9. Penn State

10. UCF

11. Miami

12. Washington

13. TCU

14. Notre Dame

15. Stanford

16. LSU

17. Oklahoma State

18. Michigan State

19. Memphis

20. Northwestern

21. Washington State

22. Virginia Tech

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Boise State

Three of the four playoff spots are all but set. The ACC and SEC championship games were play-ins for the CFP semifinals, with Clemson and Georgia earning emphatic wins to lock up their spots. The Tigers dominated Miami on both sides of the ball in a 38-3 win for their third straight conference title, while the Bulldogs shut down the Auburn offense after its opening-drive touchdown and won 28-7 to avenge their only loss of the season.

Miami mustered just 214 yards, recording 10 first downs and turning the ball over three times in its worst performance of the season. Malik Rosier threw for 110 yards on 29 attempts and was picked off twice, and the Hurricanes running game averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

Clemson couldn't get anything going on the ground either, but Kelly Bryant played a nearly flawless game. The Tigers quarterback completed 23 of his 29 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score. Ray-Ray McCloud hauled in six catches for 100 yards.

"We had a lot of questions about the guys who left," Bryant told reporters. "Having the guys around me who've believed in me has helped. And like Coach Dabo [Swinney] says, just be the best version of Kelly B I can be."

Georgia racked up 238 yards on the ground, and Jake Fromm threw for two touchdowns, while Auburn had just 259 yards of total offense.

"They flipped the script on us from the last game," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters.

Oklahoma also took care of business in a 41-17 trouncing over TCU, so the Big Ten Championship Game result became the focus of the college football world. Ohio State's 27-21 win over Wisconsin ended the Badgers' hopes for an undefeated season, and for the second straight year, the final spot was up in the air.

A year ago, one-loss Ohio State got into the playoff over two-loss Big Ten champion Penn State, which had a head-to-head win over the Buckeyes. A similar situation played out Sunday, as the two-loss Buckeyes were left in the cold in favor of one-loss Alabama.

The Crimson Tide were idle Saturday after they'd lost to Auburn in the final week of the regular season.