Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Tuesday Qualifying Permutations

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The final round of group-stage fixtures in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday with a host of Europe's top teams hoping to finish as group winners.

Barcelona are already guaranteed top spot in Group D, and Juventus will be hoping to join them in the knockout stages by finishing as runners-up.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester United will also be out to finish top of their groups, while in Group B Bayern Munich take on Paris Saint-Germain with top spot up for grabs.

Read on for a full schedule and viewing details as well as a full explanation of the permutations for each group.

Tuesday Schedule

Group A: Benfica vs. FC Basel, Manchester City vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B: Celtic vs. Anderlecht, Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group C: Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, Roma vs. Qarabag

Group D: Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon, Olympiakos vs. Juventus

Time: All games kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), FOX Sports (US)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), FOX Sports Go (US)

Group A

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United top the group with 12 points, three clear of FC Basel and CSKA Moscow, and will finish as group winners with a draw at home to the Russian side.

A defeat may also be enough, but if Basel beat Benfica, the group would be decided on a three-way head-to-head as United, CSKA Moscow and the Swiss side would all have 12 points.

In that case, United would still win the group, unless they lost by five goals but would still qualify, unless they lost by seven goals.

CSKA Moscow must better Benfica's result to go through. If both teams win, CSKA will need to have won by three goals to go through and five to finish top.

Basel will go through if they get a better result than CSKA. If both teams draw or lose, they will also qualify, courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

Benfica are yet to pick up a single point and will therefore finish bottom of the group no matter what happens on Tuesday.

Group B

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

PSG and Bayern Munich have already booked their places in the knockout stages but will battle it out for top spot at the Allianz Arena.

Unai Emery's side beat Bayern 3-0 in Paris and have a better goal difference, so the German champions must win by four goals if they are to finish top.

Neither Celtic nor Anderlecht can qualify, but they can both finish third, which will bring qualification to the Europa League.

Celtic beat Anderlecht 3-0 earlier in the competition, so the Belgians need a similar scoreline to finish third, as they have a superior goal difference.

Group C

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea are two points clear at the top and will finish first with a win over Atletico Madrid or if Roma fail to beat Qarabag.

However, Roma can still win the group if they win and Chelsea draw or lose to Atletico. In that case, the Blues will finish second.

Atletico can still qualify, but it's unlikely. To do so, they need to beat Chelsea and hope Roma draw or lose. If the Italians lose, Atletico will be through, and if the Serie A side are held, both teams will finish on nine points. However, Diego Simeone's side will still go through courtesy of a better head-to-head.

Qarabag have just two points from five games and will therefore finish bottom even if they beat Roma.

Group D

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona take on Sporting at Camp Nou with top spot already secured. Juventus will finish second if they win at Olympiakos or if Sporting do not beat Barca.

If Sporting draw and Juventus lose, they will both finish on eight points, but the Italians will go through on the head-to-head.

Olympiakos have just one point from five games and are guaranteed to finish bottom.