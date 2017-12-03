Ben McAdoo Reportedly Could Be Fired Within 24 Hours After Giants vs. Raiders

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly may fire head coach Ben McAdoo within 24 hours of the team's Sunday matchup against the Oakland Raiders, according to Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per that report, "It's 'possible,' in the words of one source, and growing more and more likely, that by the time the Giants play their next home game, they will have a different head coach."

General manager Jerry Reese is also on the hot seat, according to Mortensen and Schefter, though "any timing on his potential departure is more uncertain than McAdoo's."

That McAdoo is reportedly hanging by a thread is no surprise, with the team limping to a 2-9 record this season after it reached the postseason in 2016. While injuries to key playmakers like superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. played a part in the team's struggles, the Giants also started 0-4 with Beckham in the lineup.

The final straw for McAdoo, who's in his second season at the helm, may have been the head coach's announcement he would bench long-time starting quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith. Manning, 36, started 210 consecutive games from 2004-17, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

That decision was highly unpopular around the NFL, with players, Manning's former teammates and even his former head coach, Tom Coughlin, weighing in:



It also reportedly didn't sit well with owner John Mara, who is "extremely fond of Manning, and felt the situation highlighted his belief that McAdoo has lacked communication skills during his time as the team's head coach," per Mortensen and Schefter.

Though Mara "took responsibility for the sloppiness in which Manning was informed of the situation, [he] was unhappy with how McAdoo presented the plan."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network elaborated on the situation:

As for Manning, his father said he was heartbroken over the decision and could contemplate retirement after the season.

"There's no sense speculating," Archie Manning said, per Rapoport. "If he's still there—we don't know what their future plans are if other people are there. And you have no idea what other teams will think of a 37-year-old quarterback. You don't have any idea.

"Eli might say, 'I've had enough. I'm feeling good. I've got a beautiful wife, three little girls, I'm healthy. And that's it.' So there's no sense speculating."