Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Schedule for Final Group-Stage Ties

The final round of fixtures of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stages is upon us, and while several of the groups have already been decided, there's plenty still to play for around Europe.

CSKA Moscow need to grab a result against Manchester United and hope Basel falter against Benfica, while Juventus control their own destiny against Olympiacos. Atletico Madrid will need a minor miracle to pass AS Roma in their group, and FC Porto and FC Leipzig enter the final matchday tied on points.

Here's a look at the full schedule, complete with TV and live-stream info:

Tuesday

Benfica vs. Basel (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Manchester United vs. CSKA (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN/BT Sport 2/BT Sport Live)

Bayern vs. PSG (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Celtic vs. Anderlecht (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Barcelona vs. Sporting (Fox Sports 1/Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Olympiacos vs. Juventus (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Chelsea vs. Atletico (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN/BT Sport 3/BT Sport Live)

Roma vs. Qarabag (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Wednesday

RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Porto vs. Monaco (Fox Sports 1/Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Feyenoord vs. Napoli (Fox Sports 1/Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Shakhtar vs. Manchester City (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Real Madrid vs. Dortmund (Fox Sports 1/Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Tottenham vs. APOEL (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN/BT Sport 3/BT Sport Live)

Maribor vs. Sevilla (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN)

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow (Fox Soccer Match Pass/WatchESPN/BT Sport 2/BT Sport Live)

All ties kick off at 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Preview

Atletico Madrid find themselves in a dreadful position on the final matchday, as they'll need to grab a win at Chelsea and hope winless Qarabag somehow manage to beat AS Roma in Italy.

Qarabag's best result on the road was the draw in Madrid, and the Giallorossi―who know exactly what type of result they need―won't overlook the minnows from Azerbaijan. Per OptaPaolo, the team enters the match with plenty of momentum:

Besiktas have already locked up top spot in Group G, which could give Bundesliga side RB Leipzig the edge. The Red Bulls are tied with Porto on points and will play host to the Turks, while Monaco travel to Portugal.

Porto have the advantage in goal differential and Monaco have already been eliminated, so on paper, the Dragons should be able to hold on. They have to win to be sure, however, and maintain their goal advantage.

Shakhtar need only a point at home against City to secure their ticket for the next round, with Napoli needing a win in the Netherlands against Feyenoord to have any hope of advancing. City have no need to take any risks, although manager Pep Guardiola will want to maintain some of the team's momentum ahead of the derby against Manchester United.