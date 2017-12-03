Dallas Keuchel Tells TMZ He Injured Foot During Astros' 2017 World Series Parade

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel told TMZ Sports he injured his foot during the team's World Series parade after slipping and falling.

"It was a good time," Keuchel, who was seen sporting a walking boot in the video, said of the celebration.

That celebration began in earnest after the team's Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Keuchel getting doused in champagne during an interview with Nick Swisher of Fox Sports:

Keuchel, 29, had a strong 2017 season for the Astros, finishing 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 145.2 innings. He also made five postseason starts, going 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.

He made headlines after a wild Game 2 in the October Classic, claiming the balls were juiced.

"Obviously, the balls are juiced," he said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "I think they're juiced 100 percent. But it is what it is. I'm just glad we came out on top."

"That's what Major League Baseball wants," Keuchel added. "They want that exciting two home-run lead, and then they [the Dodgers] come back and hit another home run, and everybody's still watching. That's what they want. That's what they're getting."