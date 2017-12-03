Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Thibaut Courtois Contract, Exit Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea would reportedly rather let Thibaut Courtois' contract run down in 2019 instead of selling the goalkeeper to Real Madrid next summer.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, contract negotiations between the Blues and Courtois have yet to gather steam, amid rumours Real are eyeing the former Atletico Madrid man as their next stopper.

If an agreement can't be reached with the Belgian, Chelsea will not try to cash in but instead choose to keep Courtois for as long as possible.

Per Sky Sports PL, manager Antonio Conte has already warned the club they risk losing the 25-year-old in the near future:

Courtois spent three seasons on loan in the Spanish capital with Atletico and established himself as one of the top young goalkeepers in the world in that span. He returned to London in 2014 and has been an automatic starter since.

Links with Real have never really gone away, and Belgium's No. 1 reignited the speculation late in November, when he told reporters there had been no progress in contract talks, per Sky Sports.

HLN's Kristof Terreur provided more context, noting the player has plenty of leverage in negotiations:

Courtois is expected to sign a new deal with Chelsea at some point in the future, as Real are heavily linked with Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Madrid-based daily Marca (h/t the Daily Star's Callum Vurley) recently reported Los Blancos are ready to trigger his buy-out clause.

If Real move for Kepa, the list of clubs needing a goalkeeper―and providing a significant upgrade on Chelsea―would be slim. Juventus will need to replace Gianluigi Buffon soon but would struggle to match Chelsea's financial might.

Paris Saint-Germain could be an option, as Les Parisiens certainly have the financial ability to blow Chelsea's offer away, but the Ligue 1 giants still appear committed to the talented Alphonse Areola, one of their youth products.

The youngster has struggled of late―his performance in the loss against Strasbourg was abysmal―and if his struggles continue, a spot might just open up in the French capital.

The Blues likely won't let things go that far, however, with contract negotiations likely to gather steam in the new year.