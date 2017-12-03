Tennessee HC Rumors: Phil Fulmer Has Contacted Les Miles About Opening

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Newly appointed Tennessee Volunteers athletic director Phillip Fulmer has reportedly started his search for the program's next head football coach.

According to a report from 247 Sports' Grant Ramey on Saturday (h/t SEC Country's Connor Riley), Fulmer "has made contact" with former LSU Tigers boss Les Miles about the job.

Citing a source, ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg reported Thursday that Miles "is very interested in the Tennessee coaching vacancy."

Miles, 64, has not coached since he was fired by the LSU Tigers following a 2-2 start to the 2016 season.

As the leader of one of the SEC's most distinguished programs from 2005-16, Miles led the Tigers to a 114-34 record, including a BCS National Championship in 2007 and a return trip to the national title game in 2011 that ultimately resulted in a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin could also be in the mix for the Vols job.

Before Fulmer replaced former athletic director John Currie, Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman reported the former Tennessee quarterback was "in play" for the position and had "a legit shot at it" after the Vols struck out in their pursuit of Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy.