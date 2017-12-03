Rose Bowl 2017: Known Info Before Final Playoff Rankings Reveal

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

It was a brilliant run by the Wisconsin Badgers, but in the end, Paul Chryst's team dropped a 27-21 decision to the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday.

The Buckeyes' win earned Urban Meyer's team the Big Ten championship, but it may have knocked the conference out of the running for the College Football Playoff.

Clemson was the top-ranked team in the nation coming into the conference championship weekend, and the Tigers put on an impressive show in beating Miami 38-3 to win the ACC title. They are likely to hold on to their position.

Oklahoma was ranked No. 3 going into the Big 12 Championship Game against TCU, and the Sooners put on another solid offensive display with their 41-17 victory over the Horned Frogs.

The Sooners have had issues with their defense all season, but that unit blanked TCU in the second half and may have answered any questions the CFP committee had for them.

Georgia upset previously red-hot Auburn, a team that had dominated in the month of November with home wins over the Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Gus Malzahn's Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Dawgs turned it on after that and came away with a convincing 28-7 triumph.

Since Georgia avenged its only defeat and won the SEC title, the Bulldogs have a powerful argument to get one of the top four seeds.

Ohio State has made its case with its triumph over the Badgers. However, do the Buckeyes deserve to be in the tournament ahead of the Crimson Tide?

Meyer's team finished the season with an 11-2 record despite its tough schedule. They beat Penn State and Wisconsin, who were both top-four teams at the time Ohio State earned those victories.

However, both of Ohio State's losses were poor efforts. The Buckeyes dropped a 31-16 home decision to Oklahoma and a 55-24 decision at Iowa, a team that does not not have top-25 status.

Alabama was ranked as the top team in the nation before it lost to Auburn in Week 13. The Crimson Tide were the No. 5 team in the nation in the most recent CFP rankings, and while they did not play the same kind of schedule as Ohio State, it will be tough to keep them out of the playoffs.

As the committee comes out with its final rankings Sunday, do the voting members believe there are four teams better than Alabama?

Look for No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama to earn the playoff positions.

Rose Bowl Scenario

If that's how the rankings come down, Oklahoma and Georgia would play their national semifinal game in the Rose Bowl, while Clemson and Alabama would play their semifinal game in the Sugar Bowl.

It's conceivable the committee could have Ohio State in place of Alabama, but the Buckeyes' two losses will be difficult to overlook.

A meeting between Oklahoma and Georgia would pit Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield of the Sooners against Georgia's hard-hitting defense. The Bulldogs held Auburn to 259 yards and just 114 rushing yards.

Slowing down Oklahoma will be much more difficult, but the Bulldogs are coming off a sensational performance. Mayfield threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns against TCU.

"The reason I came back was to play for a national title," Mayfield said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "The most exciting thing about today is we control our destiny. ... That's all out in front of us."

Georgia's SEC crown is its first title since 2005. "It's great to bring it back to Georgia," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "The Bulldog Nation is certainly starved."

The Bulldogs are consequently likely to get an opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl against an Oklahoma team that will provide a major test.