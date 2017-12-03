The Great Debate: Should Ohio State or Alabama Make the Playoff?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The Ohio State Buckeyes have presented their case. Now, the Buckeyes wait for the 13-member jury that is the College Football Playoff selection committee to determine their fate.

And in the meantime, there will be arguments. Ohio State fans will passionately plead for their side. Alabama supporters will disagree.

"Conference championships should matter!"

"Well, it didn't for you last year. That's pretty convenient."

Ohio State improved to 11-2 following its 27-21 victory over the No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game. Urban Meyer immediately started the campaign for a trip to the playoff.

No two-loss team has ever reached the season-ending tournament, so the Buckeyes could be moments away from making history.

Or not.

Nick Saban and his Alabama squad watched the games from Tuscaloosa, yet the 11-1 Crimson Tide are an enormous threat to Ohio State's championship dreams. Their only loss this season happened at Auburn, a top-10 team.

"The committee only cares about having their precious Tide involved."

"I'm sorry, I must've missed the game they lost by 31 points."

For Ohio State fans, the similarities between the 2016 Nittany Lions and 2017 Buckeyes should be cause for concern. While the paths do not perfectly parallel each other, Penn State lost to Michigan 49-10 last season, and Iowa smashed Ohio State 55-24 this year.

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

If history is any indication, the SEC powerhouse will return to the College Football Playoff instead of Ohio State.

"Yeah, but Ohio State beat Oklahoma last year. That's why the Buckeyes were in. Alabama's best win stinks!"

"You realize Florida State was a national championship favorite before the quarterback got hurt, right?"

"Oh, a 6-6 team? That Florida State team?"

The big question is how the panel views Alabama's victory over Florida State. The Crimson Tide dominated that season-opening showdown, building a 24-7 lead before the injury to quarterback Deondre Francois that changed FSU's season.

Without question, this conversation is pure guesswork by the committee. Would the 'Noles have finished 9-3 or 10-2, giving Alabama a legitimate marquee win? Although we cannot know the answer, the panel operates with the ability to factor in injuries, much like when Clemson's Kelly Bryant exited the Tigers' eventual loss to Syracuse with a concussion. Perhaps it chooses to do the same on a larger scale.

Late in October, per Chandler Rome of the Anniston Star, committee chair Kirby Hocutt said the group considered Florida State's health at the moment it faced Alabama. And Saban, while appearing on SportsCenter, pleaded the same case.

The extent of that consideration is unknown, but we're sure the nonconference clash will be examined again. And if the committee still views Florida State as a high-quality win, that could provide the boost Alabama requires.

Otherwise, Ohio State will boast a trio of victories the Tide simply cannot match. The Buckeyes clipped Penn State, hammered Michigan State and toppled Wisconsin. Given the current CFP rankings, No. 16 MSU is the lowest-ranked team of that group.

Alabama, on the other hand, managed wins over LSU and Mississippi State, which are currently No. 17 and No. 23, respectively. If defeating Florida State doesn't sway the committee, the Crimson Tide's second-most impactful triumph is a 31-point rolling of Mountain West runner-up Fresno State.

"Fresno State, huh? You think that actually matters?"

Ohio State's final resume includes a 5-2 record against opponents that finished the season .500 or better. Alabama would sport a slightly better—though less Top-25 filled—7-1 mark.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Along with any and every statistic available, the unquantifiable eye test may affect the committee's decision.

The final score of Oklahoma's 31-16 win in Columbus hardly does justice to how overwhelmed the Buckeyes seemed in that matchup. And falling to Iowa 55-24? That's indefensible. Against .500-plus opponents, Ohio State averaged an 18.8-point margin of victory and lost twice.

Through October, the Tide had recorded seven wins of 17-plus points. They barely survived Mississippi State but finished 2-1 opposite ranked foes in November. Alabama averaged a 22.6 winning margin when playing competition that ended the season .500 or better.

Ohio State played poorly twice and lost twice. Alabama played poorly twice and lost once. Will that matter to the committee? Or will the timing of Alabama's rough showings be a larger factor?

"You don't know what you're talking about."

"No, you just don't want to listen."

The arguments have been heard. Everyone is waiting to hear how the committee, college football's jury, will decide to rule.

We don't know the answer, but we're certain one of college football's most storied programs will detest the verdict.

Stats from cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.