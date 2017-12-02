Gus Malzahn Says He Wants to Be Auburn Coach Amid Arkansas Rumors

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn emphasized on Saturday that he wants to continue coaching the SEC West champions amid rumors that he could leave for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"We have worked very hard to create something here. We have a great foundation for the future," Malzahn told ESPN.com's Ryan McGee following the Tigers' 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. "I'm the head coach at Auburn and I'm looking forward to seeing where this can go, what we've built, in the future. I want to see that through, personally.

"I'm happy at Auburn. I think the best is yet to come."

Citing a source, SEC Country's Trent Shadid reported the Razorbacks are "expected" to make Malzahn an offer to take over for Bret Bielema in the aftermath of the SEC title game.

Shadid added that if the Razorbacks strike out in their pursuit of Malzahn, they "will immediately shift focus to Memphis coach Mike Norvell."

Malzahn, 52, previously served as the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator in 2006. He also has deep ties to the area after he coached the Arkansas State Red Wolves to a 9-3 record and Sun Belt Conference title in 2012.

Since then, Malzahn has captained Auburn to a 65-46 mark and a BCS Championship Game appearance to cap off a fruitful 2013 campaign.