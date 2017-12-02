FCS Playoffs 2017: Round 2 Results, Quarterfinals Schedule and Bracket Update

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The second round of the FCS playoffs proved to be a positive development for the top-seeded James Madison and second-seeded North Dakota State.

While form held for those two programs, it did not for the third and fourth seeds. Unseeded Kennesaw State took down No. 3 Jacksonville State 17-7, while New Hampshire got the best of No. 4 Central Arkansas by a 21-15 margin

The undefeated James Madison Dukes (12-0) jumped out to a 19-0 lead before they defeated Stony Brook 26-7. Quarterback Bryan Schor completed 26 of 35 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns for James Madison, which has reeled off 24 consecutive victories.

James Madison won the 2016 FCS championship, and Dukes head coach Mike Houston says his team is focused on winning back-to-back titles.

"I think our kids understand that last year was last year and this year is this year," Houston said, per John O'Connor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch (h/t Roanoke Times). "The one thing that they know is how they have to play, what style they have to play, the level they’ve got to execute at."

The second-seeded North Dakota State Bison rolled over San Diego 38-3. The Toreros had won nine consecutive games, but they could not contain North Dakota State's explosive offense.

Quarterback Easton Stick keyed the Bison offense, as he threw three TD passes and ran for another. North Dakota State is a perennial FCS power, and it is looking for a confrontation with James Madison in the championship round since the Dukes eliminated the Bison a year ago.

Kennesaw State unleashed a powerful running attack to get past Jacksonville State. The Owls gained 213 yards on the ground and allowed just 99.

While the third-seeded Gamecocks were outplayed by the Owls, the Central Arkansas Bears were beaten in a more fluky manner.

The Bears outgained the Wildcats 434-216, and they could have run away with the game. However, New Hampshire intercepted Haywood Hildebrand twice. Those takeaways helped the Wildcats hang on after building a 21-9 lead.

The other second-round results included No. 5 South Dakota State defeating Northern Iowa 37-22, No. 6 Sam Houston State outscoring South Dakota 54-42, No. 7 Wofford punishing Furman 28-10 and unseeded Weber State getting the better of No. 8 Southern Utah 30-13.

In the quarterfinals, No. 1 James Madison will host Weber State Friday night, while No. 2 North Dakota State will meet Wofford Saturday.

New Hampshire will travel to play No. 5 South Dakota State Saturday at 3 p.m., and No. 6 Sam Houston State will host Kennesaw State later that day.