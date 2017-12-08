Anthony Davis to Play vs. Kings After Missing Last 3 Games with Groin Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is expected back in the lineup for Friday's 8 p.m. ET home game against the Sacramento Kings.

Per Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said the team will wait until Davis goes through his pre-game routine before making a definite decision, but "all indications" are he will play.

Davis has remained healthy, for the most part, this season. He suffered a groin injury on Dec. 1 against the Utah Jazz that has kept him out of action for the Pelicans' past three games.



Prior to that setback, Davis only missed one of New Orleans' first 22 games. The four-time All-Star is having another outstanding season, ranking second on the team with 25.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Injuries have been a problem for Davis throughout his career. He has only reached the 70-game mark once in his first five seasons.

With Davis sidelined for the past three games, the Pelicans went 2-1 during that stretch with wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. DeMarcus Cousins scored 40 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Nuggets.