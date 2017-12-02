4-Star Penn State Commit Isheem Young Charged with Robbing Wawa

Source: 247Sports

Safety Isheem Young, a 2018 recruit who is committed to Penn State, was arrested and charged with robbing a convenience store over the summer.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, Young was arrested Friday on counts of robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations after allegedly robbing a Wawa with two accomplices in July.

Currently attending Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Young is a 4-star recruit in the 2018 class who is ranked as the No. 5 player from the state of Pennsylvania and No. 151 player overall, per 247Sports.

According to the police report from Young's arrest, he robbed the store while carrying a revolver and stole $13,600 from the safe. Police officers said Young's brother, who was manager at the store, and a getaway driver also assisted in the robbery.

Young announced his commitment to Penn State on July 18, less than two weeks before the robbery took place.

Young's bail has been set at $150,000.