Giancarlo Stanton Reportedly Unlikely to Pick Cardinals as Marlins Trade Partner

As the Miami Marlins continue to explore trades for right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, the St. Louis Cardinals may not be the 2017 National League MVP's preferred landing spot.

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, people connected to the Marlins don't believe Stanton would waive his no-trade clause to approve a deal to the Cardinals.

One person told Heyman they "didn't see any way" Stanton would agree to go to the Cardinals, while another person said the four-time All-Star would "100 percent" prefer the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday that the Cardinals would meet with Stanton's representatives.

The Giants had a similar meeting with Stanton's representatives Thursday, per Craig Mish of SiriusXM.

On Nov. 19, Morosi reported the Cards made a formal trade offer to the Marlins for the 28-year-old.

The Marlins have been shopping Stanton since the end of the 2017 season, with Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reporting the team's new ownership wants to bring the payroll down to $90 million next season.

Stanton has 10 years and $295 million left on the 13-year contract he signed after the 2014 season. The deal also includes a player opt-out after the 2020 season, per Spotrac.

Stanton is coming off his best MLB season. He hit a career-high 59 home runs to go with 132 RBI, a .631 slugging percentage and 159 games played. He also became the first player in Marlins history to be named MVP.