Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 PlayersDecember 5, 2017
With Monday Night Football having come and gone, it's now time to prepare for what you've been building your teams for all season long: the fantasy football playoffs.
Dun. Dun. Dun.
There are a few complicated situations this week. For instance, will New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore suit up? Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin return?
With that said, we do have a resolution on one particular matter: According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for one game after his hit after the play on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From the #Aftermath: #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski was suspended 1 game for his egregious hit against #Bills CB Tre'Davious White. https://t.co/XM1UJtQtuA2017-12-4 20:26:36
Rapoport also notes that Gronk will appeal the suspension.
It's still early in the week, so be sure to see how these situations evolve.
Here are the top-50 flex players for the first week of the fantasy postseason.
Week 14 PPR Flex Rankings
1. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
5. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots
6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
7. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
8. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
9. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
10. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions
13. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
14. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders
16. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers
18. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
19. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
22. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
23. Davante Adams, WR, Cleveland Browns
24. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons*
28. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
29. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
30. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
31. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
32. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
33. Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots
34. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
35. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers
36. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
37. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings
38. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams
39. Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns
40. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers**
41. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
42. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
43. Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
44. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
45. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
46. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
47. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
48. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
49. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
50. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
*= if Lattimore plays
**= if fellow running back Doug Martin is out
Analysis
Atop the rankings, we find Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Of course, we see him up there the majority of the time, so what's the difference here?
Well, his opponent—the Baltimore Ravens—are weakened.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has two bad things going on: a torn Achilles and a four-game suspension after testing positive for PEDs.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Ravens’ CB Jimmy Smith is being suspended four games for violating NFL policy of performance enhancing substances, per source. Now that Smith is out for the year with a torn Achilles, he will withdraw his appeal and begin serving suspension, per source.2017-12-4 13:55:56
The Ravens are one of the best defensive teams in football, but without Smith, that's a huge blow. Now rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey and veteran Brandon Carr will need to step up—Brown should be able to do plenty more damage against them than against Smith.
Moving off of one elite wide receiver, let's look at another one who plays for the Atlanta Falcons.
We've seen this trend with Julio Jones this season. Against harder defenses, Jones virtually disappears. We saw that in Week 13—Jones caught just two passes for 24 yards.
Well, should Lattimore suit up for the Saints, expect something similar in terms of production—nothing like his 253-yard performance in Week 12.
For the last player, we have to address the elephant in the room: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon.
It was safe to assume that he would be a bit rusty after not playing since December of 2014.
Well, nope. That didn't happen.
He saw 11 targets, caught four of them and went for 85 yards.
It's safe to say Gordon is back, and he's not going anywhere any time soon. He's already the Browns best skill position player.
Good luck in Week 14. Advance to the next round!
