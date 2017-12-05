    Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

    With Monday Night Football having come and gone, it's now time to prepare for what you've been building your teams for all season long: the fantasy football playoffs.

    Dun. Dun. Dun.

    There are a few complicated situations this week. For instance, will New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore suit up? Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin return?

    With that said, we do have a resolution on one particular matter: According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for one game after his hit after the play on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

    Rapoport also notes that Gronk will appeal the suspension.

    It's still early in the week, so be sure to see how these situations evolve.

    Here are the top-50 flex players for the first week of the fantasy postseason.

    Week 14 PPR Flex Rankings

    1. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    5. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

    6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    7. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

    8. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

    9. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    10. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    12. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions

    13. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    14. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    15. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

    16. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    17. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    18. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    19. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    21. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

    22. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    23. Davante Adams, WR, Cleveland Browns

    24. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

    25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    27. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons*

    28. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    29. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    30. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

    31. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    32. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    33. Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots

    34. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

    35. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

    36. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

    37. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    38. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    39. Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns

    40. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers**

    41. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

    42. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

    43. Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots

    44. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    45. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

    46. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

    47. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    48. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    49. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

    50. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    *= if Lattimore plays

    **= if fellow running back Doug Martin is out

          

    Analysis

    ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Atop the rankings, we find Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Of course, we see him up there the majority of the time, so what's the difference here?

    Well, his opponent—the Baltimore Ravens—are weakened.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has two bad things going on: a torn Achilles and a four-game suspension after testing positive for PEDs.

    The Ravens are one of the best defensive teams in football, but without Smith, that's a huge blow. Now rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey and veteran Brandon Carr will need to step up—Brown should be able to do plenty more damage against them than against Smith.

    Moving off of one elite wide receiver, let's look at another one who plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

    We've seen this trend with Julio Jones this season. Against harder defenses, Jones virtually disappears. We saw that in Week 13—Jones caught just two passes for 24 yards.

    Well, should Lattimore suit up for the Saints, expect something similar in terms of production—nothing like his 253-yard performance in Week 12.

    For the last player, we have to address the elephant in the room: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon.

    It was safe to assume that he would be a bit rusty after not playing since December of 2014.

    Well, nope. That didn't happen.

    He saw 11 targets, caught four of them and went for 85 yards.

    It's safe to say Gordon is back, and he's not going anywhere any time soon. He's already the Browns best skill position player.

    Good luck in Week 14. Advance to the next round!

         

    All fantasy stats via Yahoo Sports.

