Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

With Monday Night Football having come and gone, it's now time to prepare for what you've been building your teams for all season long: the fantasy football playoffs.

Dun. Dun. Dun.

There are a few complicated situations this week. For instance, will New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore suit up? Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin return?

With that said, we do have a resolution on one particular matter: According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for one game after his hit after the play on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Rapoport also notes that Gronk will appeal the suspension.

It's still early in the week, so be sure to see how these situations evolve.

Here are the top-50 flex players for the first week of the fantasy postseason.

Week 14 PPR Flex Rankings

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

1. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

5. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

7. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

8. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

9. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

10. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions

13. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

14. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

16. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

18. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

19. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

22. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

23. Davante Adams, WR, Cleveland Browns

24. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons*

28. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

29. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

30. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

31. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

32. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

33. Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots

34. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

35. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

36. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

37. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

38. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns

40. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers**

41. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

42. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

43. Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots

44. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

45. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

46. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

47. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

48. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

49. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

50. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

*= if Lattimore plays

**= if fellow running back Doug Martin is out

Analysis

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atop the rankings, we find Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Of course, we see him up there the majority of the time, so what's the difference here?

Well, his opponent—the Baltimore Ravens—are weakened.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has two bad things going on: a torn Achilles and a four-game suspension after testing positive for PEDs.

The Ravens are one of the best defensive teams in football, but without Smith, that's a huge blow. Now rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey and veteran Brandon Carr will need to step up—Brown should be able to do plenty more damage against them than against Smith.

Moving off of one elite wide receiver, let's look at another one who plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

We've seen this trend with Julio Jones this season. Against harder defenses, Jones virtually disappears. We saw that in Week 13—Jones caught just two passes for 24 yards.

Well, should Lattimore suit up for the Saints, expect something similar in terms of production—nothing like his 253-yard performance in Week 12.

For the last player, we have to address the elephant in the room: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon.

It was safe to assume that he would be a bit rusty after not playing since December of 2014.

Well, nope. That didn't happen.

He saw 11 targets, caught four of them and went for 85 yards.

It's safe to say Gordon is back, and he's not going anywhere any time soon. He's already the Browns best skill position player.

Good luck in Week 14. Advance to the next round!

All fantasy stats via Yahoo Sports.