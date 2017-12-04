NFL Week 14 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

There are four gameweeks left in the NFL regular season, and for some teams, these are critical.

Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets need to continue to win.

Although it's not associated with the playoffs, the Cleveland Browns welcomed back wide receiver Josh Gordon after a near three-year hiatus, and he caught four passes for 85 yards Sunday.

The Chiefs and Raiders will go toe-to-toe in Week 14 for what could be the division lead in the AFC West.

It's still early, but it's never too early to start investigating where to lay our money in Week 14.

Let's take a look.

Week 14 Point Spreads and Predictions.



New Orleans at Atlanta, NO -4, New Orleans

Chicago at Cincinnati, CIN -6.5, Cincinnati

Indianapolis at Buffalo, NL, Indianapolis

San Francisco at Houston, HOU -3, Push

Green Bay at Cleveland, GB -6, Cleveland

Minnesota at Carolina, CAR -1, Minnesota

Detroit at Tampa Bay, NL, Detroit

Oakland at Kansas City, KC -4, Oakland

Dallas at NY Giants, DAL -6.5, Dallas

NY Jets at Denver, Even, NY Jets

Washington at L.A. Chargers, LAC -6, Washington

Tennessee at Arizona, TEN -2.5, Tennessee

Seattle at Jacksonville, JAC -3, Seattle

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, PHI -2.5, LA Rams

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, PIT -7, Pittsburgh

New England at Miami, NL, New England

Odds according to OddsShark.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Considering the Chiefs' downfall, it makes it hard to trust them. They have lost six of their past seven games and are consequently 6-6. They are hanging on to a lead in the AFC West by the skin of their teeth.

Against the Raiders, Kansas City has a chance to rebound, but the game may be closer than most would think.

The difference here is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is allowing offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to call the plays now. Although the team lost in Week 13, the offense appeared to be back to its best.

In terms of their secondaries, neither team is good, but the Kansas City's skill position players are way better than Oakland's.

Amari Cooper may return for the Raiders, but he got beat up in Week 12, and no one knows whether he'll play.

Fellow wide receiver Michael Crabtree will return, though, after serving a one-game suspension.



The Chiefs have the advantage of being at home.

This game will be too close for comfort, but the Kansas City will pull out a 27-24 win.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Elsa/Getty Images

Although it would take a minor miracle for it to happen, the New York Jets have a chance to make the playoffs.

It all starts in Week 14 on the road against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are a train wreck. They still have plenty of quality defensive pieces, but they are not the same against the pass as they have been historically.

They will be able to slow the Jets running game, but they might have trouble defending New York's receivers, including tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

Denver's offense is among the worst in the league. The team simply cannot score points.

If the Jets only put up two touchdowns, the Broncos still may not catch them.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown has been playing incredibly well with his 10th NFL team too, so it's not like Denver is going up against a slouch.

New York will do enough on offense and contain its anemic counterpart to pull off a 24-10 win.