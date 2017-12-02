Russell Okung Explains Players Coalition Split, Says $89M Donation Plan 'Farce'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung has left the Players Coalition after it helped to secure an $89 million pledge from the NFL to fund various social causes.

Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, Okung explained his decision to walk away from the group stems from his belief the players' original movement has "been made into a farce":

"I think, in order to understand what we'd do differently, you have to understand the full political and economic power of the league. When they engage us in ways we can kind of bring about change, that was my thinking — that we should be able to operate on full capacity on multiple levels. This goes beyond dollars and cents. It goes beyond just allocating funds from other initiatives that are just as important. It's going to take a real commitment of us, leveraging the platform of the players and empowering us to really talk about these issues, police engagement and brutality."

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported Thursday that the NFL and player representatives reached agreement on a deal that would allocate around $90 million to "social causes deemed important by the players, focused in particular on African American communities" through 2023.

The deal was met with resistance from some players in the coalition, including Okung.

Defensive backs Eric Reid and Michael Thomas, of the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins respectively, announced they were withdrawing from the Players Coalition. In a joint statement, the two wrote they felt Anquan Boldin and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who formed the group along with approximately 40 players in September, "no longer speak on our behalf as we don't believe the coalition's beliefs are in our best interests as a whole."

Dave Zirin of the Nation reported players have been upset with Boldin and Jenkins the coalition's direction. The original movement started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Okung noted that "reparation extends beyond just dollars and cents" and involves trying to enforce real changes in policy.