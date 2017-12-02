    Paul Pogba out vs. Manchester City After Receiving Red Card vs. Arsenal

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2017

    Referee Andre Marriner shows a red card to Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (2L) for his challenge on Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin (C) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 2, 2017.
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the derby against Manchester City after he received a straight red card for a tackle on Hector Bellerin during his side's 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

    The Frenchman put together a starring display for 74 minutes but connected studs-first with Bellerin's knee after Bellerin had knelt as part of his tackle attempt. The dismissal comes with an automatic suspension, and United's next Premier League outing is against City on Sunday, December 10.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Paul Pogba of Manchester United stamps on Hector Bellerin of Arsenal and is later sent off for the challenge during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2017 in L
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    The Mirror's Jack Rathborn suggested Pogba's suspension could still get worse, as he sarcastically applauded the decision as he left the pitch. The Football Association will likely conduct a review in the coming days.

    As it was a straight red card, Pogba would be able to appeal against the ban, but his chances of success would be remote at best.

    As shared by ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery, manager Jose Mourinho was not happy with the decision after the match, pointing at challenges by Arsenal players he believed should've been punished with bookings:

    The Red Devils were also furious when Laurent Koscielny was not sent off for a foul on Romelu Lukaku toward the end of the contest. Arsenal had gripes of their own, with a number of penalty decisions not going their way.

    Pogba was hugely influential in the win, once again underlining his importance, and his absence will be a massive blow for the Red Devils. They trail City by five points, but their rivals still have a match in hand and have been in incredible form of late.

    As things stand, Pogba will miss matches against City, Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.

