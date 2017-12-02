    Anthony Davis Ruled Out vs. Trail Blazers with Pelvis Injury

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2017

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is helped off the court after being injured in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Pelicans ruled forward-center Anthony Davis out for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a left pelvis injury, according to Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com.

    Davis left Friday's 114-108 loss to the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter with what was called a groin injury.

    The 24-year-old four-time All-Star is enjoying another monster season for Pels (11-11), who entered play Saturday eighth in the Western Conference.

    Davis is averaging 25.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and appears well on his way to another All-Star nod and his third All-NBA first-team selection.

    The 2012 No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky has long struggled with injuries, however, as his 75 games played last season represented a career high.

    With Davis out for Saturday's game, much of the scoring burden for New Orleans will be placed on the shoulders of center DeMarcus Cousins.

    Also, frontcourt mates Cheick Diallo and Omer Asik figure to play more minutes.

    Davis' absence bodes well for the 13-9 Blazers, as it should result in less defensive resistance to Portland center Jusuf Nurkic.

