Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Moving Star's Salary Top Concern for Marlins

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are reportedly more focused on shedding as much of Giancarlo Stanton's 13-year, $325 million contract as possible than the level of talent they could receive as part of a blockbuster trade involving MLB's reigning home run champion.

On Saturday, Buster Olney of ESPN reported rival evaluators involved in discussions about the outfielder said the Marlins' front office views the players it would get in the deal as a "secondary concern."

The latest update in the offseason's biggest story doesn't come as a surprise.

Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald noted in late October the club's new ownership group, led by businessman Bruce Sherman and longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, wanted to reduce payroll to $90 million. Moving Stanton's contract would be a major step.

The 28-year-old California native owns complete control of his future with a full no-trade clause.

Bob Nightengale‏ of USA Today reported Friday the San Francisco Giants, one of the most frequently mentioned teams in the Stanton sweepstakes, came away from a meeting with the slugger's representatives without a definitive answer about whether he'd accept a trade.

The 2017 National League Most Valuable Player and four-time All-Star selection did suggest to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports he'd consider options if the Marlins were set for another rebuilding project.

"I don't want to rebuild … I've lost for seven years," Stanton said in September.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox are among the other teams linked to Stanton since the 2017 season ended. The list will probably continue to grow until the Marlins and Stanton find an acceptable solution.