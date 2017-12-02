Shea Patterson Reportedly Given Permission to Explore Transfer from Ole Miss

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Ole Miss reportedly granted sophomore quarterback Shea Patterson permission to seek a transfer, according to David Johnson of Ole Miss Spirit.

Patterson and Ole Miss reportedly agreed on a "permission to contact" form, which allows Patterson to contact other programs as well as other programs to contact him about a transfer.

Per Johnson, Michigan is considered the favorite to land Patterson if he transfers. Patterson is not guaranteed to move, though, as he is reportedly exploring his options rather than committing to leaving Ole Miss.

According to Jimmy T. Smith of Nola.com, Patterson is not allowed to transfer to an SEC school or a team on Ole Miss' schedule in the next two seasons.

On Friday, the NCAA levied a 2018 bowl ban against Ole Miss after the football program was accused of 15 Level I violations, according to ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach.

Patterson started three games for the Rebels as a freshman in 2016, throwing for 880 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.

He then started the first seven games of the 2017 campaign, throwing for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Patterson suffered a season-ending knee injury against LSU in October.

According to 247Sports, Patterson was a 5-star recruit who ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2016.

The Rebels went 6-6 this season, but they will not play in a bowl game because of a self-imposed one-year ban.