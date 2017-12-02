Aaron Rodgers Returns to Practice for 1st Time Since Collarbone Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly practiced for the first time Saturday since suffering a collarbone injury, as the team designated him as a player to return from injured reserve.

Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network reported Rodgers wasn't cleared for full contact and that his next medical scan isn't scheduled until after the Packers' clash with the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 10.

The 34-year-old two-time NFL Most Valuable Player broke his collarbone during Green Bay's 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said in mid-November the quarterback was making strides.

"I think he's making really good progress," he told reporters. "Training staff and strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is. He's moving right along."

Whether he makes a late-season return depends on several factors, including results of the scan after the Browns game and whether the Packers are still alive in the playoff hunt, per Rapoport.

Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Play? The Superstar QB Hoping to Follow in Watson's Footsteps This Week's Best QBs and Defenses for Streaming Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12 Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire? Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11 Fantasy Streamers for Week 11 Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad Breaking Down Biggest NFL QB Controversies Buy/Sell Week 10 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 10 It May Be a Quarterback's League but Don't Disrespect These Running Backs Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 10 Which Fantasy Fill-Ins Are Must-Adds? NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9 T-Rich Is Resurrecting His Career in the CFL Right Arrow Icon

Brett Hundley has struggled to fill the massive void. The 2015 fifth-round selection has completed 61.4 percent of his throws for 1,185 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions across seven games. He's added 110 yards and two scores on the ground.

By comparison, Rodgers had a 66.3 percent completion rate with 13 touchdowns and three picks in six games. His 103.2 passer rating ranks fifth in the league.

The Packers have a winnable home game this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will travel to face the winless Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Two victories would improve their record to 7-6 on the cusp of an update on Rodgers' status and a game at the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.