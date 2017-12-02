EPL Results Week 15: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal served up a thrilling conclusion to Saturday's Week 15 Premier League action, with the Red Devils winning 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

David De Gea was the hero for the visitors, while Jesse Lingard scored twice.

Elsewhere, Roberto Firmino scored twice for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur again dropped points, this time against Watford. Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata also added to their tallies in Chelsea's win over Newcastle United.

Results

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-5 Liverpool

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield

Leicester City 1-0 Burnley

Stoke 2-1 Swansea

Watford 1-1 Spurs

WBA 0-0 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 12 goals

Harry Kane, Spurs, 10 goals

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea, 9 goals

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9 goals

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 9 goals

Standings

Team, Points

Manchester City, 40

Manchester United, 35

Chelsea, 32

Liverpool, 29

Arsenal, 28

Spurs, 25

Burnley, 25

Watford, 22

Leicester, 20

Everton, 18

Brighton, 17

Southampton, 16

Stoke, 16

Newcastle, 15

Huddersfield, 15

Bournemouth, 14

WBA, 13

Crystal Palace, 10

West Ham, 10

Swansea, 9

For full standings, visit WhoScored.com.



Recap

It was a good day for several of the Premier League's top forwards, as Morata, Hazard and Firmino all were on point, with the former moving into the top three of the top scorer's race in the process.

Newcastle took the lead at Stamford Bridge before Hazard and Morata turned things around for the defending champions. The Belgian bagged a brace and was the standout performer. And per Goal.com's Nizaar Kinsella, he tied the scoring record of a club legend:

Liverpool didn't need the in-form Salah to find the net on Saturday, as Firmino did so twice. Philippe Coutinho also scored, all after Emre Can had opened the scoring in the 5-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lewis Dunk put the final score on the board with a late own-goal, as he diverted a shot from Coutinho into his own net. The Brazilian was sensational at the Amex, and per OptaJoe, he has been on fire for some time now:

Kane had scored in his last three matches across all competitions but couldn't continue that streak on Saturday, as Spurs were again held to a draw. Christian Kabasele gave Watford a shock lead, and while Son Heung-min bagged an equaliser before half-time, Tottenham could not find a winner after the break. Spurs played out most of the second half after Davinson Sanchez was dismissed for a challenge on Richarlison.

The best was saved for last, as Arsenal and United played out a Match of the Year contender in the late fixture. Lingard scored twice, while Antonio Valencia and Alexandre Lacazette also got on the scoresheet.

The match had a bit of everything, with multiple penalty shouts turned down, costly defensive errors from the hosts and some remarkable heroics from De Gea.