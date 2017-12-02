Calvin Pryor Released by Jaguars After Less Than 1 Season

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday they released safety Calvin Pryor to make room for defensive end Carroll Phillips on their 53-man roster.

Pryor appeared in just two games for the Jags after he was activated from the injured reserve Nov. 18, and he recorded one tackle.

The 25-year-old Pryor, a Louisville product, was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the New York Jets.

Pryor started 38 games in three seasons with the Jets, but after they declined his fifth-year contract option in May, they traded him to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Demario Davis in June.

Cleveland released Pryor in September after he ignored head coach Hue Jackson's orders to stop fighting with wide receiver Ricardo Louis in practice.

Pryor was claimed off waivers by the Jags, but after returning from injury, he did not receive consistent playing time.

During his four-year career, Pryor has made two interceptions and broken up 14 passes. His best season came in 2015, when he racked up 69 tackles, two picks and one forced fumble.

Phillips—Pryor's replacement on the roster—will provide depth at defensive end behind Calais Campbell, Dante Fowler Jr. and Yannick Ngakoue. Jacksonville leads the NFL in sacks with 41.