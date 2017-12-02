    Vanessa Hudgens Roasts Seahawks' Michael Bennett in 'Drop the Mic' Rap Battle

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2017

    Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens showed no mercy while dismantling Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett during an episode of Drop the Mic.

    "Your eyes so far apart, insulting you is easy. They look opposite directions, there's no way that you could see me," Hudgens began, but that wasn't her most savage roast.

    She ended her portion of the battle by congratulating Bennett on Seattle's Super Bowl LI victory, only to then remind the lineman and the audience the New England Patriots, featuring Michael's brother, tight end Martellus Bennett, defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win that championship.

    We'll let you judge Bennett's responses.

    [Instagram]

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Rodgers (Collarbone) Returns to Practice

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Antonio Brown (Toe) Questionable vs. Browns

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Greg Hardy Picks Up 2nd MMA Victory

      Nathan McCarter
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Eagles, Jeffery Agree to 4-Yr/$52M Extension

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report