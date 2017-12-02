Vanessa Hudgens Roasts Seahawks' Michael Bennett in 'Drop the Mic' Rap Battle

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens showed no mercy while dismantling Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett during an episode of Drop the Mic.

"Your eyes so far apart, insulting you is easy. They look opposite directions, there's no way that you could see me," Hudgens began, but that wasn't her most savage roast.

She ended her portion of the battle by congratulating Bennett on Seattle's Super Bowl LI victory, only to then remind the lineman and the audience the New England Patriots, featuring Michael's brother, tight end Martellus Bennett, defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win that championship.

We'll let you judge Bennett's responses.

[Instagram]