LaVar Ball Responds to Byron Scott Telling Him to Shut Up

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball responded to Byron Scott, who told him to shut up, by saying the former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard and head coach is just looking for publicity.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from LaVar, Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo's father, about Scott's remarks last month.

"Yeah, I got words for Byron Scott: Shut the hell up and do what you do! Leave me alone," he said. "He ain't doin' nothing else. Tell him if he want his name in the news, tell him go do something! You ain't gotta talk about Ball to get your name in the news. But then again, yes you do. Cause ain't nobody talk about Byron Scott doin' nothing."

Scott spoke out, saying the Ball family patriarch should "stay on the sidelines" after LaVar was critical of the current Lakers staff, led by Luke Walton, in a November interview with Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.

"They're soft. They don't know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him," Ball said. "I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

He added: "They're letting it go too easy, saying they're a young team. Forget about that! Put the [onus] on them. Say, 'You guys need to win. You've got enough talent. Win some games.'"

The Lakers sport an 8-13 record amid an up-and-down start that's mirrored Lonzo's play. He has showcased intriguing all-around potential but has struggled with his shot.

Ball is averaging 9.0 points, 7.2 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 31.5 percent from the floor and 25.7 percent from three across his first 21 NBA appearances.

Meanwhile, Scott won three championships during his playing days with the Lakers and was named NBA Coach of the Year following the 2007-08 season with the Charlotte Hornets. Los Angeles opted not to offer him a new contract as head coach amid the team's rebuilding efforts in 2016.