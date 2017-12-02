Robert Horry Won't Be Charged for Fight at Basketball Tournament

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry won't face charges for an August fight involving another coach during the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported the L.A. city attorney said prosecutors reviewed the case and opted against charging Horry because they didn't believe there was enough evidence to convict him.

The coach, who had a large scratch on his neck after the physical encounter, told TMZ Sports afterward he was "terrified" of Horry and only shoved the former NBA player to protect himself after Horry initiated the fight.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old Maryland native provided a conflicting account, per Cody McCrary of MySanAntonio.

"The guy was trash talking the whole game," Horry said. "He shoved me. Where I'm from, you protect yourself."

This all occurred during a tournament for 10-year-olds, including Horry's son, at the L.A. Live complex.

Horry played 16 seasons in the NBA, earning the nickname Big Shot Rob en route to winning two titles with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and two more with the San Antonio Spurs.