    Robert Horry Won't Be Charged for Fight at Basketball Tournament

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2017

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 11: Former NBA player Robert Horry attends The Players' Tribune Hosts Players' Night Out 2017 at The Beverly Hills Hotel on July 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Players' Tribune )
    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry won't face charges for an August fight involving another coach during the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament in Los Angeles.

    On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported the L.A. city attorney said prosecutors reviewed the case and opted against charging Horry because they didn't believe there was enough evidence to convict him.

    The coach, who had a large scratch on his neck after the physical encounter, told TMZ Sports afterward he was "terrified" of Horry and only shoved the former NBA player to protect himself after Horry initiated the fight.

    Meanwhile, the 47-year-old Maryland native provided a conflicting account, per Cody McCrary of MySanAntonio.

    "The guy was trash talking the whole game," Horry said. "He shoved me. Where I'm from, you protect yourself."

    This all occurred during a tournament for 10-year-olds, including Horry's son, at the L.A. Live complex.

    Horry played 16 seasons in the NBA, earning the nickname Big Shot Rob en route to winning two titles with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and two more with the San Antonio Spurs.

