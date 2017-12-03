La Liga Table 2017 Week 14: Getafe Stun Valencia in Sunday Matches

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Valencia missed a massive chance to put pressure on Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Sunday, as they were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Getafe.

Getafe were reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute, when Mauro Arambarri was dismissed for two bookable offences. Still, the hosts were excellent throughout and took a deserved lead through Markel Bergara's deflected effort in the second period.

Earlier in the day, Leganes moved to within a point of the top six, as they secured a brilliant 3-1 win at home to Villarreal.

Week 14 will be wrapped up when Girona host Alaves on Monday night.

Read on for the results from the Spanish top flight and a recap of how Sunday's action played out in La Liga.

La Liga Results

Malaga 0-0 Levante

Barcelona 2-2 Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid

Leganes 3-1 Villarreal

Getafe 1-0 Valencia

Eibar vs. Espanyol

Las Palmas vs. Real Betis

Girona vs. Alaves

Sunday Recap

Having watched Barcelona and Real Madrid both draw on Saturday, Valencia had a massive chance to apply pressure when they took on Getafe.

Los Che were without the spark we have seen from them in recent weeks, though, as Getafe had the better of the opening stages. They thought they had gone ahead when Arambarri's effort deflected beyond Neto, but it was ruled out for offside.

As Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC noted, Getafe then suffered another major blow, as Arambarri was given his marching orders not long after:

Despite the man advantage, Valencia were unable to control the game or carve their opponents open. And in a rare foray forward in the second period, Getafe edged ahead when Bergara's deflected effort found its way beyond Neto.

Facing their first defeat of the season, the visitors stepped things up, and Dani Parejo crashed a free-kick against the post. However, they were unable to find a way through despite a flurry of late pressure, meaning Barca's advantage at the summit is still five points.

Prior to that showdown, another side from the Spanish capital continued their brilliant beginning to the season, with Leganes hitting Villarreal with a late blitz.

As Sid Lowe of the Guardian noted, it was a much-needed result for Leganes, who had let momentum slip in recent weeks:

For a while, it appeared as though they were on course for another loss, as Villarreal muscled ahead on the hour mark through Daniel Raba.

But Nordin Amrabat's introduction sparked the hosts into life. Diego Rico levelled in the 72nd minute, Nabil El Zhar put them ahead with 81 minutes on the clock and Gabriel Pires wrapped up the win in stoppage time; Amrabat set up the first and third goals for his side.