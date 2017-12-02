College Football Scores 2017: Week 14 Results, Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma had a big job in front of it Saturday against TCU in the Big 12 title game.

If the Sooners were able to win the game, they would take their conference title and stake a major claim to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma came out fired up, scored early and often as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns, and rolled to a 41-17 victory.

The Sooners defense, beleaguered throughout much of the season, played particularly well in blanking the Horned Frogs for the final 30 minutes.

That victory should earn the Sooners a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Prior to this game, the Sooners had major questions concerning their defense. Oklahoma had allowed 31 points or more five times during the season, so holding TCU to 17 points is a remarkable performance.

In the Southeastern Conference, Georgia was not about to let an earlier defeat to Auburn cause any self-doubt.

After absorbing a 40-17 defeat at the hands of the Tigers, Georgia bounced back with a decisive 28-7 victory in the SEC title game.

Auburn jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead on a Jarrett Stidham TD pass, but the Dawg defense went into lock-down mode after that.

Georgia took a 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs put the game away with two TDs in the final 15 minutes. Terry Godwin caught a seven-yard TD pass from Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift scored on a 64-yard burst.

Georgia wins the conference title and has earned a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Top 25 Scores and Stats (CFP rankings)

No. 19 USC 31, No. 12 Stanford 28: Box score

No. 14 UCF 62, No. 22 Memphis 55: Box score

No. 3 Oklahoma 41, No. 11 TCU 17: Box score

No. 6 Georgia 28, No. 2 Auburn 7: Box score

The first domino in championship weekend fell Friday night, when USC outlasted Stanford 31-28 to win the Pac-12 championship.

Sam Darnold threw for 325 yards and had two TD passes to lead the offense for the Trojans, and it was his 54-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. that took USC off the goal line and keyed a 99-yard game-winning TD drive.

Prior to that drive, the USC defense made a goal-line stand that kept the Cardinal from taking the lead. USC earned its first Pac-12 title in nine years.