Manchester United Transfer News: Leon Goretzka Linked in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with a move for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Sky Sports News reported on Saturday that the Red Devils have a serious interest in landing the Germany international:

In an accompanying report, it's suggested "Schalke want him to stay and have offered him a new deal which would make him the highest paid player in the club's history." Goretzka's current deal with the German club is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

A number of massive clubs from across European football have been tipped as potential suitors for the Schalke man. Sky Sports noted United's Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both hold an interest, along with Barcelona and Juventus.

If a new deal remains unsigned in January, the teams can approach Goretzka with a view to agreeing a pre-contract and a free transfer in the summer.

It would be a major blow for Schalke to lose the 22-year-old, and the club will be desperate to see their star midfielder extend his stay.

The Bundesliga Twitter account offered a reminder of what he's capable of:

Goretzka has always had potential, although he really stepped up his game in 2016-17 and the current campaign.

Now he's one of the most threatening midfield men in the Bundesliga. Goretzka has been crucial to Schalke's strong start to the season, driving them forward from the middle of the field, linking play in the final third and making some crucial contributions to the side.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Additionally, he's started to impress on the international stage and will be pushing for a starting place in Germany's side at the FIFA World Cup next summer.

There's a lot to like about the youngster, and journalist Liam Canning recently suggested United would be smart to join the race for the player:

As noted, Marouane Fellaini's contract is also up in the summer, meaning the Red Devils may have a void to fill in midfield.

Even so, Goretzka has shown enough to suggest he would get minutes at Old Trafford, whether that be in an orthodox midfield position or in an advanced berth in support of a centre-forward. In the past, he's also done a job in wide areas for Schalke.

What is clear is that there will be a lot of competition for Goretzka. But as noted by journalist Jonas Giaever, United manager Jose Mourinho has a reputation for being decisive in his recruitment:

Goretzka has a big decision to make in the coming months, as it's clear he's one of the most sought-after stars in European football at the moment.

He'll want to join a club where the style of football suits his play, where he will get minutes on a regular basis and where he can challenge for trophies as part of the next step in his career. United appear to tick a lot of those boxes, and if the offer does come from Old Trafford, Goretzka will surely give it a lot of consideration.