    Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Talks Raheem Sterling Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2017

    HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said there was never a chance of Raheem Sterling joining Arsenal in the summer.

    It was reported by John Cross of the Daily Mirror late in the previous transfer window that City were ready to offer the forward to the Gunners in an attempt to get Alexis Sanchez in return. In the end, both players ended up staying at their clubs.

    When asked about the speculation, Guardiola revealed there was interest in Sterling, but there was never any chance of the club letting him go.

    "We were clear when ­Arsenal wanted him we said, 'no, that's not going to happen'," he said, per John Richardson and Darren Wells of the Daily Mirror. "He's still young and we hope to make him happy so that he can stay for longer."

    Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) watches as Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) speaks at a press conference in Manchester, north west England on October 16, 2017, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group F m
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    According to Sky Sports News, City have been so impressed with Sterling's beginning to the 2017-18 term that they are ready to open talks with him over a new contract.

    As noted by the City Watch Twitter account, the goalscoring exploits of the England international this season have been seriously impressive:

    After the arrival of players like Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva in recent transfer windows, there were some questions to be asked about where Sterling fitted in to the City side ahead of the current term.

    However, the former Liverpool man has shown his worth, providing his side with a vibrant threat on the right flank. Sterling's movement, pace and improved decision-making have been the catalysts behind his upturn in fortune in front of goal.

    Additionally, he's assumed a talismanic role for his side. In the past week, he's netted two late winners for City, and they're not the only two games in which Sterling has won crucial points:

    Having arrived from Liverpool for huge money in the summer of 2015, Sterling's first two seasons at the Etihad Stadium were ones blighted by inconsistency.

    There were signs late last term he was beginning to find his best under Guardiola, and he's kicked on spectacularly early in this campaign. Sterling has benefitted from having a settled central midfielder next to him in Kevin De Bruyne, while behind him Kyle Walker occupies plenty of attention for defenders on that flank.

    Sterling has netted some crucial goals for City this season.OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    As noted by Daniel Storey of Football365, the 22-year-old has been heavily criticised by sections of the media in the past:

    Perhaps that was another thing holding Sterling back, as it's easy to forget he's still a young footballer. But under Guardiola, he appears matured as a player and as a person.

    When Sterling was linked with Arsenal in the summer, those associated with the Emirates Stadium club may have shrugged their shoulders, especially in a potential exchange for Sanchez. But now, with the England international performing to such a high standard, some will be disappointed the Gunners didn't push a little harder to get this one over the line.  

