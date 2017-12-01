Former Cowboy Greg Hardy Picks Up 2nd MMA Victory by 1st-Round TKO

Greg Hardy, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end, continues his transition from the gridiron to the cage with his second victory in the amateur ranks.



Hardy made his presence felt in his amateur MMA debut on November 4. It was a quick 32-second knockout performance (h/t ESPN.com's James Walker).



His second bout went 96 seconds.

Watch the full fight on FloCombat here.

On Friday, Hardy stepped inside the American Kombat Alliance cage at Rite of Passage 2 in Bossier City, Louisiana. The Horseshoe Casino Riverdome played host to Hardy's fight against Kenneth Woods, who was making his debut.

Hardy started slow and made Woods circle on the outside. The obvious speed and athleticism advantage for Hardy were keeping Woods from engaging. Finally, Hardy came forward.

Woods tried running away from his problems, but Hardy was always there. Eventually, Woods hit the canvas and Hardy laid in a couple more heavy punches as the referee saved Woods from any further beating. The official result was by head kick and punches, but it was more of Hardy's pressure than any one strike that landed.

It wasn't a stellar performance, as Woods didn't allow Hardy to showcase his improvements. Hardy simply had to hunt down his prey and end the fight against an overmatched opponent.

Hardy will go back to American Top Team and continue his progression in MMA. Hopefully next go-around he gets an opponent who will engage and test the former NFL standout.