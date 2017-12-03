Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 13

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Week 13 of the NFL season looks fantastic on paper, as it features five games with two winning teams facing off in crucial late-season battles.

The team with the NFL's best record—the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 10-1—will travel west to face the 7-4 Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

The 8-3 Carolina Panthers and 8-3 New Orleans Saints will fight for the NFC South lead, and the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings will travel to face the 7-4 Atlanta Falcons in a potential postseason preview.

The 9-2 New England Patriots will look for their eighth straight win as they go to Western New York to play the 6-5 Buffalo Bills, while the 6-5 Detroit Lions and 6-5 Baltimore Ravens will go head-to-head in Maryland.

It should be a fun slate of matchups. Here's a look at Week 13's biggest stories and best highlights.

First-Half Recaps

Neither team found the end zone in Buffalo in the first 30 minutes, as the New England Patriots used three field goals by Stephen Gostkowski to take a 9-3 lead over the host Bills.

The Minnesota Vikings led the Atlanta Falcons 7-6 thanks to a two-yard touchdown reception by Jerrick McKinnon. Falcons kicker Matt Bryant knocked in two field goals.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught two early touchdowns in a surprising shootout in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but the New York Jets had a 21-17 halftime advantage thanks to two Josh McCown touchdown passes and a Bilal Powell scoring run.

The Chicago Bears looked to spoil the starting debut of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, scoring on a Dontrelle Inman reception and Tarik Cohen punt return to take a 14-9 lead into the break.

Dean Lowry's 62-yard interception return for a touchdown proved to be the difference in the Green Bay Packers' 17-10 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field.

It was all Jaguars in Jacksonville, as they led 16-3 thanks to a strong defensive effort and two Blake Bortles passing touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins defense dominated the Denver Broncos in South Florida with a safety and Xavien Howard's 30-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Fins led 16-3 at the break.

Mike Wallace hauled in five passes for 116 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defense shut down the Detroit Lions attack, as the home team took a 20-0 lead into the locker room.

Injury Report

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field with a knee injury in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. Mike Rodak of ESPN.com provided more details:

Nathan Peterman stepped in for Taylor.

Plays of the Day

The box score will show Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, but he ran back as far as his own 24-yard line before taking it to the house:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill went deep for a 79-yard touchdown reception against the New York Jets:

Still to Come

After losing their first four matchups, the Los Angeles Chargers have won five of seven and are just one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West lead. They will host the Cleveland Browns, who will welcome back wide receiver Josh Gordon, who last played in the NFL on Dec. 21, 2014.

If the Chargers make the playoffs, they would be only the second team in NFL history to do so after a 0-4 start (in 1992, the Bolts went 11-1 in their final 12 games to make the postseason).

The Oakland Raiders will be without top wideouts Amari Cooper (concussion, sprained ankle) and Michael Crabtree (suspended for fighting with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib) against the 2-9 New York Giants. The Silver and Black are just one game out in the AFC West and wild-card races.

The 5-6 Arizona Cardinals will likely face the 8-3 Los Angeles Rams without running back Adrian Peterson, who has a neck injury and is on the wrong side of a game-time decision, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Cards need a win to have a puncher's chance at a playoff spot, while a victory by the Rams would guarantee their hold on the NFC West for at least one more week.