Week 13 NFL Picks: Odds, Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

Week 13 of the NFL season looks fascinating on paper. Namely, six NFL games feature two teams facing off that are (a) currently in the playoff picture or (b) just one game out of the playoff race.

We'll take a deeper dive into those six matchups below. Furthermore, you can find odds (via OddsShark) and props (via OddsChecker) for each Week 13 game, in addition to some picks.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 41 O/U)

Pick: Ravens 20, Lions 17

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Ravens: 1-6)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-7, 43 O/U)

Pick: Titans 24, Texans 17

Game Prop Pick: Race to 10 Points (Titans)

When these two teams last met, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson scored.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9.5, 40.5 O/U)

Pick: Jaguars 23, Colts 10

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Jaguars: 12-plus)

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (EVEN, 38 O/U)

Pick: Dolphins 19, Broncos 16

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 44 O/U) at New York Jets

Pick: Jets 20, Chiefs 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Chiefs Points (Under 18)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 47 O/U)

Pick: Vikings 30, Falcons 23

Game Prop Pick: Total Points (Over 51)

New England Patriots (-8.5, 48.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills

Pick: Patriots 31, Bills 17

Game Prop Pick: Highest-Scoring Half (First)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-3, 41 O/U)

Pick: Bears 20, 49ers 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Points (Under 35.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers (EVEN)

Pick: Packers 24, Buccaneers 20

Game Prop Pick: Total Buccaneers Touchdowns (Under 2.5)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (-13.5, 42.5 O/U)

Pick: Chargers 28, Browns 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Browns Touchdowns (Under 2)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-4, 48 O/U)

Pick: Saints 27, Panthers 24

Game Prop Pick: Highest-Scoring Half (Second)

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 45 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Rams 24, Cardinals 17

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Rams: 7-12)

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (-7, 42.5 O/U)

Pick: Raiders 20, Giants 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 47 O/U) at Seattle Seahawks

Pick: Eagles 24, Seahawks 14

Game Prop Pick: Total Seahawks Points (Under 19)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5, 43.5 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 20

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Steelers: 1-6)

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has assumed the primary ball-carrying duties out of the backfield, and he could be in line for a big game against a Detroit Lions run defense that has allowed some monster performances this year (namely 222 rushing yards to the Chicago Bears).

Danny Woodhead and Buck Allen should also create havoc in third-down situations, as their pass-catching prowess should give the Lions fits.

But the game will be won between the tackles. Look for Collins to cross the century mark as the Ravens control the time of possession and win a low-scoring matchup.

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are on a roll after winning three straight games, but they are banged up in the defensive backfield heading into a crucial matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Of note, cornerback Desmond Trufant suffered a concussion and will not play. Fellow corner Brian Poole only turned in one limited practice this week and is questionable.

Against the superior tag-team duo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the Falcons need all hands on deck to hang with the fantastic Viking pass attack. Without Trufant (and maybe Poole), it could be a long day for the Atlanta defense.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots can win this game however they want. If they prefer to go to the ground and give the ball to running backs Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead close to 40 times, they'll be successful. If they want to go long to deep threat Brandin Cooks, they should be fine. If they want to feed tight end Rob Gronkowski in his annual homecoming game in Western New York, they can do that, too.

That's less of an indictment on the Buffalo defense, which has been up and down (sometimes very down) all year but has overall surpassed low preseason expectations. Rather, it's a commentary on the fact that the Pats are firing on all cylinders after winning seven straight.

New England should win this one by a few scores.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

The guess here is that this game becomes an "anything you can do, I can do better" matchup between the Carolina Panthers' No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess and the New Orleans Saints' top wide receiver Michael Thomas.

When these two teams played in September, Thomas had five catches for 50 yards and one touchdown on the first drive alone. He didn't see many targets the rest of the way as the Saints were largely in command of the matchup and went to the ground, but Thomas showed he can beat the Panthers secondary.

As for Funchess, he is facing a Saints team that is missing safety Marcus Williams and may not have cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is questionable with an ankle injury. Ken Crawley is back from an abdomen injury, but as he told Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com, it doesn't sound like he is 100 percent.

Don't be surprised if both players cross 100 yards on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

This game will be won or lost in the trenches.

If the Seattle offensive line can hold off the Philadelphia Eagles' front seven long enough for quarterback Russell Wilson to do work, then the 'Hawks can protect their house and pull off the upset.

If the Seahawks falter in that regard, then it could be a long day for the Seattle offense.

The other issue is the Seattle running game, which simply hasn't been able to get going this year. According to Football Outsiders, Seattle ranks just 28th in the league in adjusted line yards. The problem is the Eagles' defensive line is ranked first by a long shot in that category.

Ultimately, the Eagles' front seven seems to have a big edge over the Seattle front, and that should be the difference.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

It seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals engage in knockdown, drag-'em-out games against each other when they face off. Such is the reputation of the AFC North.

Don't expect many offensive fireworks in this contest. Both defenses are stout and capable of shutting down the opposing offenses. The Bengals' attack has been hit or miss all season, although they showed signs of life on the ground thanks to rookie Joe Mixon's best day as a professional. Of course, A.J. Green is still a problem for any team he faces, and tight end Tyler Kroft has done well in Tyler Eifert's stead.

Although the Bengals are at home and the more desperate team as they sit one game out of the playoffs, it's hard to bet against Pittsburgh, who has won six straight and has been lights out on both sides of the ball.

Even if wideout Antonio Brown doesn't go (he didn't practice on Saturday and is questionable, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com), the Steelers still have an elite running back in Le'Veon Bell and an emerging star in rookie wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who will return this week after nursing a hamstring injury. Their exploits should lead to a close Steeler win.