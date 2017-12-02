Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

If you're sitting at your computer or looking at your phone at 12:55 p.m. ET wondering who to start or sit before NFL lineups lock, you're not alone. The fact of the matter is those one vs. one decisions can make or break entire fantasy football seasons.

With the regular season nearing its end, those calls are even more crucial as teams fight for playoff spots.

Here's a look at eight players on the borderline and whether to roster them on your fantasy teams this week.

Quarterback Start 'Em

Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated believes that Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley could build off last week's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

"The Steelers defense, which still ranks 10th in quarterback aFPA and third in total passing defense after the game, was supposed to totally lock Hundley down. Instead, he threw for 245 yards, 9.42 YPA and three touchdowns, nearly leading the Packers to a win in a game in which they were 14-point underdogs. A home game with the Buccaneers is at the opposite end of the matchup spectrum."



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ranked 30th of 32 NFL teams in pass defense DVOA, per Football Outsiders. They give up the second-most yards per pass attempt (8.1) and the most passing yards per game (285).

Although Brett Hundley has struggled more often than not in Aaron Rodgers' stead this season, he has played some of the best defenses in the league thus far.

After an encouraging three-touchdown effort against the tough Pittsburgh Steelers last week in Heinz Field, Hundley can use that momentum and find success at home against a weaker opponent.

Quarterback Sit 'Em

Nick Mensio of Rotoworld believes Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford should hit the fantasy bench for his matchup with the Baltimore Ravens:

"The Ravens are No. 2 in pass yards allowed, No. 2 in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, and No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA. They’ve picked off a league-high 18 passes. No opposing quarterback has finished as a top-12 fantasy passer against Baltimore on United States soil."

In fact, the Baltimore Ravens defense might be a solid fantasy play this week. The Ravens have shut out three opponents this year and are second in the league in points against behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also lead the league in takeaways with 26 on the season.

If you play daily fantasy, consider a Ravens defense stack along with the next player on this list, who could help grind the clock down and keep the Lions offense off the field.

Running Back Start 'Em

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports believes Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins could have a solid game against the Detroit Lions as long as he gets the touches:

"There is a great track record of running backs who have gotten at least 13 carries against the Lions this year, and Collins has at least 13 carries in four games in a row. Nine running backs have at least 13 carries against Detroit this year, and seven of them have scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, including one in each of the past three games."

Collins doesn't have gaudy statistics, and he doesn't catch the ball much out of the backfield, but he definitely passes the eye test. The former Arkansas Razorback is a tough, downhill runner who can break through tackles, speed through gaps and get much-needed yards.

He's also assumed the lead back role for the Ravens, although Buck Allen and Danny Woodhead are stealing some touches. Still, Collins is in a plus matchup against Detroit, and a 100-yard game isn't out of the question.

Running Back Sit 'Em

Chris Roling of Bleacher Report isn't a fan of rostering Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans:

"Henry is an offseason removed from being a matchup-free option in all formats once the Titans fully commit to him as the workhorse back. But that's next year, and the Titans simply aren't there yet, hence his 13 or fewer carries in five consecutive games. It's no coincidence his highest carry total (19) produced his biggest day (20.5 points)."

Per Jim Wyatt of titansonline.com, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said that his team has two starting running backs in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.

That tells you all you need to know about the fantasy implications for the Titans backfield at the moment. In other words, you should avoid the situation given that they are going to take touches away from each other.

In due time, Henry should be the clear No. 1 back for the Titans, but for now, he and Murray aren't good fantasy starting options.

Wide Receiver Start 'Em

Michael Beller also has his eye on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who will be facing one of his old teams (the Carolina Panthers):

"In short, Ginn has delivered WR3 numbers for the balance of the season, and has mostly brought back that level of consistent weekly production, too. He gets a matchup this week with a Panthers defense (revenge game!) that is 26th in wide receiver aFPA, and the Saints have an implied total of 26.25 points. Ginn brings a WR3 floor into this matchup."

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson torched the Carolina Panthers secondary last week to the tune of six catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. His speed was simply too much for a hard-hitting Panthers defense that can get after the quarterback (and running backs) but sometimes lets opposing wideouts break free.

Ginn is just as fast (if not faster) than Anderson, and on the fast track of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we could see the former Panther go deep for a long score.

Wide Receiver Sit 'Em

Nick Mensio also wrote that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton should not get the fantasy starting nod against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

"[Hilton] now gets a date with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye on the outside against the Jaguars outdoors in Jacksonville. Hilton has notoriously been better indoors and at home. The Jaguars are pretty much No. 1 in every pass-related defensive category. When these two teams squared off in Week 7, Hilton was held to a nondescript two catches for 27 scoreless yards on eight targets. Expect a similar line Sunday."

The Jacksonville Jaguars allow just 5.9 yards per pass attempt, which is the best mark in the NFL. They allow the second-lowest quarterback rating and completion rate as well.

The only wideout to have a great fantasy game against them this year is the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown, and he needed 19 targets for his 10 catches and 157 yards.

Also, he's Antonio Brown, who is either the best or second-best wideout this decade depending on whether you prefer him or the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones.

Bottom line: T.Y. Hilton is a heck of a player, but this is a bad matchup for nearly everyone in the league.

Tight End Start 'Em

Michael Fabiano of NFL.com believes that fantasy players should start Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook:

"Cook has scored just 6.7 PPR points in his last two games, but this week's matchup against the Giants keeps him in the No. 1 tight end conversation. New York has surrendered the most touchdown receptions (10) and PPR points (17.8 PPR) to the position, and a combined eight tight ends have finished in the top 10 against them."

The Oakland Raiders won't have their top two wideouts in this game. Amari Cooper is out with a concussion and sprained ankle, while Michael Crabtree has been suspended one game for fighting with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib last week. Therefore, Cook might assume the role as the team's No. 1 pass-catching target.

Aside from the fact that he should be seeing more volume, Cook's matchup with the New York Giants is among the best for tight ends right now. For the season, the Giants have allowed 68.5 yards per game to the position, which is the second-worst mark in the league. He should have a good day at the office.

Tight End Sit 'Em

On the flip side, Fabiano says that recent breakout performer Ricky Seals-Jones of the Arizona Cardinals is a sit 'em candidate:

"Seals-Jones has come out of nowhere to produce three touchdowns and an impressive 37.9 PPR points in his last two games. I'm expecting some regression in the stat sheets from the undrafted rookie, however, as the Rams have surrendered the seventh-fewest catches and the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing tight ends."

The undrafted rookie could be the Arizona Cardinals' answer at tight end for the foreseeable future, and he's done well in his last two games, but scoring three touchdowns on just 11 targets isn't a sustainable rate for any pass-catcher in the history of the league.

Eventually, Seals-Jones is going to slow down, and that could happen against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense that ranks fifth in the league against tight ends, per Football Outsiders.