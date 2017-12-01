    Kevin Durant Ejected vs. Magic After Arguing Foul Call with Referee

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was ejected from Friday's game against the Orlando Magic for arguing with a referee. 

    Per Anthony V. Slater of The Athletic, Durant was angry officials called a non-shooting foul on one possession and was looking for a call after hitting a floater in the fourth quarter against Orlando.

    NBC Sports Bay Area provided the video showing Durant getting into it with an official after making a shot that put the Warriors up 121-105 with less than five minutes remaining:

    Durant discussed the ejection after the game, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

    This marks the third career ejection for Durant, including the second during the 2017-18 season. He was previously tossed out of Golden State's 111-101 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 21 for arguing with officials. 

    Prior to this season, Durant hadn't been ejected from a game since January 2013, when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Durant finished Friday's game against the Magic, which the Warriors won 133-112, with 25 points and seven assists in 30 minutes. 

