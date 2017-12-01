Kevin Durant Ejected vs. Magic After Arguing Foul Call with Referee

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was ejected from Friday's game against the Orlando Magic for arguing with a referee.

Per Anthony V. Slater of The Athletic, Durant was angry officials called a non-shooting foul on one possession and was looking for a call after hitting a floater in the fourth quarter against Orlando.

NBC Sports Bay Area provided the video showing Durant getting into it with an official after making a shot that put the Warriors up 121-105 with less than five minutes remaining:

Durant discussed the ejection after the game, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

This marks the third career ejection for Durant, including the second during the 2017-18 season. He was previously tossed out of Golden State's 111-101 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 21 for arguing with officials.

Prior to this season, Durant hadn't been ejected from a game since January 2013, when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant finished Friday's game against the Magic, which the Warriors won 133-112, with 25 points and seven assists in 30 minutes.