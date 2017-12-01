Colorado CB Isaiah Oliver Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver will forgo his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Oliver announced his decision to turn pro on Twitter:

Oliver was a two-way player coming out of Brophy College Preparatory school in Arizona three years ago and came to Colorado as a wide receiver before deciding to play in the defensive secondary.

Looking ahead to Oliver's NFL prospects, B/R draft analyst Matt Miller has the Colorado star ranked as his No. 3 cornerback in the 2018 class and as the No. 21 overall prospect on his latest big board.

Miller's most recent mock draft projects Oliver will be taken by the Seattle Seahawks with the 24th selection, noting it could be time for the team to think about Richard Sherman's long-term future as he is set to turn 30 in March.

In 10 games this season, Oliver recorded 26 total tackles and two interceptions. The 21-year-old recorded three interceptions in his college career with the Buffaloes.