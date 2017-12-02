Heisman Watch 2017: Odds for Top Race Candidates Before Championship Games

Brett Deering/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy conversation hasn't been a furious discussion in weeks, unlike every other topic in the college football.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, despite his antics against Kansas, has separated himself from the pack and done little on the field to make us think he won't be named the 2017 Heisman winner on December 9.

Unless something catastrophic happens to Mayfield in the Big 12 Championship Game, the award appears to be his, but there's a slight chance one of the other contenders could make the debate interesting heading into the Heisman ceremony.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma (-2,000)

No matter what you think of some of his antics, Mayfield has been a model of consistency on the field, with 4,097 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to his name.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The coronation of the senior quarterback could come Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 Championship Game against TCU, whom he tore apart for 333 passing yards in a 38-20 victory on November 11.

Despite his strong play, Mayfield has already lost an award this season. He was beat out by Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, a decision that was a bit surprising, as Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated noted:

Mayfield, who even performed well in the Sooners' lone loss to Iowa State, is the nation's second-best passer behind Rudolph, but the difference between the in-state rivals is Oklahoma's performance throughout the Big 12 schedule.

Even if Mayfield struggles against TCU and the Sooners fall out of the College Football Playoff, it would be hard to argue against the season the quarterback has put together.

Bryce Love, RB, Stanford (+1,000)

Bryce Love turned in one of the gutsiest performances in recent memory in Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game as he recorded his 11th 100-yard rushing game of the season, as Stanford football's Twitter account noted:

What makes that even more impressive is Love did all of this with a high ankle sprain, something he's been dealing with since the middle of October.

Although he may not have received the spotlight all season because of star the running backs in the Big Ten, Love has proved game after game that he is the best player at his position in college football.

Love may not have enough votes to eclipse Mayfield, but he is more than deserving of being a Heisman finalist.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

At the very least, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson, deserves an invite to the December 9 ceremony.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jackson hasn't been in the spotlight much this season because of Louisville's average campaign, but the junior is still putting up extraordinary numbers.

The owner of 3,489 passing yards and 1,443 rushing yards received the ultimate compliment from head coach Bobby Petrino after Louisville's regular-season finale against Kentucky, per Jeff Greer of the Louisville Courier-Journal:

Louisville's official Twitter account detailed the improvements Jackson has made compared to his spectacular 2016 campaign:

Jackson may not have the marquee wins on his resume that Mayfield does, but he will receive a healthy amount of votes because of the impressive numbers he's put up.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

If you're looking for a fourth player to name as a Heisman finalist, Wisconsin's freshman phenom Jonathan Taylor is an excellent choice.

The running back has burst on to the scene with 1,806 rushing yards, which is the third-best total for a freshman in FBS history, per Wisconsin's official team Twitter account:

Taylor probably needs a big output in the Big Ten Championship Game to seal a plane ticket to New York. Even if he gets shut down by the Ohio State defense, Heisman voters might consider him to be a finalist as a true freshman.

Regardless of whether Taylor makes it to the Heisman ceremony, he's made it clear he's going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Odds obtained from OddsShark.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.