What Are Washington Redskins' Best Options at QB Position in 2018?

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

He may be the quarterback on a 5-7 team, but Cousins and his supporters will still believe he has done enough to get the long-term contract he's wanted.

It's a solid argument since Cousins has thrown 21 touchdowns compared with eight interceptions. He's also topped 3200 yards passing.

Remember, those numbers have come behind an offensive line crumbling amid a slew of injuries. Those numbers have been tallied while throwing to a receiving corps no longer featuring 1,000-yard pass-catchers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

Cousins has produced good numbers even while his best target, tight end Jordan Reed, has been missing most of the season due to injuries. No. 8 has carried the load even while Washington's running games has been inconsistent or else overlooked altogether by pass-happy head coach Jay Gruden.

Viewed in this context, Cousins' performances have been exceptional. He has attempted to stay strong even as circumstances out of his control have caused Washington's 2017 season to unravel.

Writing for the Washington Post, Sally Jenkins applauded the fight Cousins showed during Week 13's dismal 38-14 road defeat to bitter NFC East rival the Dallas Cowboys:

"Frankly, Cousins was just about the only thing that rescued the Redskins’ dignity in this barker of a game, kept them almost competitive in between the squirting fumbles, special teams disasters, murderous sacks, and a pliable defense that couldn’t cope with Alfred Morris, the two-time Pro Bowl running back that the Redskins gave away in 2015, because they never value the right guy."

Jenkins continued by positing the importance of Cousins' dignity under fire:

"Think about what this team will look like and play like when Cousins has moved on — when he is with another team, because consummate professionalism is just not a trait that is particularly treasured around Ashburn. In the midst of a hapless, beat-up, injury-thinned performance, Cousins somehow kept his composure and made a comeback viable into the fourth quarter."

All of these things are true, even if properly assessing Cousins' value based on this season is tricky to say the least. The problem with all the injuries up front and to a playmaker like Reed is how they blur the perception of Cousins.

Ask yourself are his performances in an unfavorable situation this season proof of how good Cousins is? Are they evidence of a quarterback ready to join the ranks of the elite, if only he had stronger support around him?

Alternatively, are Cousins' performances in 2017, skewed by the deteriorating talent level around him or not, proof of his ceiling as an NFL quarterback? Is this as good as it will ever get for the Redskins with Cousins under center?

Determining the right answers to these questions is the gamble team president Bruce Allen and owner Dan Snyder can't avoid this offseason. Betting Cousins will be better with more around him may be less of a risk than trusting a rookie or delving into an uncertain and unconvincing veteran market.

It would certainly be cheaper than putting a third franchise tag on the contentious quarterback.