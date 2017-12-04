What Are Washington Redskins' Best Options at QB Position in 2018?December 4, 2017
What Are Washington Redskins' Best Options at QB Position in 2018?
Kirk Cousins finally being handed the lucrative and lengthy contract he has been denied the last two years is the most obvious way for the Washington Redskins to address their quarterback situation in 2018.
Giving the 29-year-old a megabucks deal is far from the only choice open to the Burgundy and Gold, though. Letting him trust the free-agent market to set his worth is another way to go, one that would create a host of intriguing options for Washington.
Among them, would be the chance to select Cousins' successor in the draft. The 2018 class looks set to offer ample riches at quarterback, but a less-heralded senior could suit the Redskins best thanks to his experience and comfort in the pocket.
Alternatively, the draft may yield a more viable backup for the QB than 31-year-old Colt McCoy. An exciting rookie could be given a watching brief while Cousins continues under center, aware his successor is waiting in the wings.
None of these moves would rate as a particular surprise from Washington. If the Redskins want to make a splash, they could enter the sweepstakes for one of the established veterans possibly available in 2018, particularly Eli Manning and Drew Brees.
Signing either would surely give the Redskins a short-term route to success, a genuine temptation for a franchise facing a third season out of four without playoff football this year.
Hand Cousins a New Contract
He may be the quarterback on a 5-7 team, but Cousins and his supporters will still believe he has done enough to get the long-term contract he wants.
It's a solid argument since Cousins has thrown 21 touchdowns compared with eight interceptions. He's also topped 3200 yards passing.
Remember, those numbers have come behind an offensive line crumbling amid a slew of injuries. Those numbers have been tallied while throwing to a receiving corps no longer featuring 1,000-yard pass-catchers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.
Cousins has produced good numbers even while his best target, tight end Jordan Reed, has been missing most of the season due to injuries. No. 8 has carried the load even while Washington's running game has been inconsistent or else overlooked altogether by pass-happy head coach Jay Gruden.
Viewed in this context, Cousins' performances have been exceptional. He has attempted to stay strong even as circumstances out of his control have caused Washington's season to unravel.
Writing for the Washington Post, Sally Jenkins applauded the fight Cousins showed during Week 13's dismal 38-14 road defeat to bitter NFC East rival the Dallas Cowboys:
"Frankly, Cousins was just about the only thing that rescued the Redskins' dignity in this barker of a game, kept them almost competitive in between the squirting fumbles, special teams disasters, murderous sacks, and a pliable defense that couldn't cope with Alfred Morris, the two-time Pro Bowl running back that the Redskins gave away in 2015, because they never value the right guy."
Jenkins continued by positing the importance of Cousins' dignity under fire:
"Think about what this team will look like and play like when Cousins has moved on—when he is with another team, because consummate professionalism is just not a trait that is particularly treasured around Ashburn. In the midst of a hapless, beat-up, injury-thinned performance, Cousins somehow kept his composure and made a comeback viable into the fourth quarter."
All of these things are true, even if properly assessing Cousins' value based on this season is tricky to say the least. The problem with all the injuries up front and to a playmaker such as Reed is how they blur the perception of the quarterback.
Ask yourself: are his performances in an unfavorable situation this season proof of how good Cousins is? Are they evidence of a quarterback ready to join the ranks of the elite if only he had stronger support around him?
Alternatively, are Cousins' performances in 2017—skewed by the deteriorating talent level around him or not—proof of his ceiling as an NFL quarterback? Is this as good as it will get for the Redskins with him under center?
Determining the right answers to these questions is the gamble team president Bruce Allen and owner Dan Snyder can't avoid this offseason. Betting Cousins will be better with more around him may be less of a risk than trusting a rookie or delving into an uncertain and unconvincing veteran market.
It would certainly be cheaper than putting a third franchise tag on the contentious quarterback.
A 3rd Franchise Tag
Cousins may have merited praise for his courage under fire against the Cowboys, but the true example of his professionalism has come from how he's handled playing under the franchise tag for two years.
He could have taken regular aim at Allen, Snyder and the rest of the Redskins' hierarchy. He could have dropped not-so-subtle hints and come-and-get-me pleas to other teams.
To his credit, Cousins has kept relatively quiet on the issue of his future. Of course, playing things close to the vest ensures all his options stay open, but it also ensures a relatively serene atmosphere for his team.
Yet it's easy to believe Cousins wouldn't stay quiet if he's adorned with a third franchise tag in a row. It's still a viable option for the Redskins as they assess their options under center for 2018.
The problem is the cost, with Kevin Seifert of ESPN NFL Nation noting how a third tag would run the Redskins a bill to the tune of "nearly $34 million in cash and cap space."
Considering the Redskins need help at left guard, center, safety, inside linebacker, wide receiver and running back, making this kind of dent in the team's cap space would be the least palatable way to handle the quarterback situation next year.
The only way it would be easier to digest is if Cousins being tagged was followed by an obvious plan to be ready for life after him.
Draft One for the Future
If Cousins is handed the dressed-up version of another one-year stay, those unhappy with the uncertainty still surrounding the Redskins' quarterback situation may feel better if a potential successor comes out of the draft.
It would mean Washington using a mid-round pick on a project who could be developed into a competent pro passer. One name who fits this bill is Ryan Finley.
The North Carolina State signal-caller has been credited with possessing "composure in the pocket and good timing and accuracy when he throws down the field," by Dan Wolken of USA Today.
Those are qualities any team running a pocket-based offense like the one Cousins has been operating for the Burgundy and Gold needs. Drafting Finley, in say, the third or fourth rounds wouldn't generate a lot of hype or buzz about Washington in 2018, but there is still a lot to recommend the idea.
For one thing, selecting a quarterback in the middle rounds would be a clear indicator Allen and Co. have an eye on the future. It would also tell Cousins he is under pressure to deliver his best all the time or else be forced to make way so the developmental project can finish his education ahead of schedule.
Perhaps the strongest argument for waiting to draft a QB is how it would allow the Redskins to use their top picks on more pressing needs. As already noted, there are a lot of those, with wide receiver, safety and offensive line the most notable.
Keeping Cousins in place, if only temporarily again, would mean the Redskins avoid letting a whole season rest on the growing pains of a rookie.
Trade Back in Round 1 and Draft Mason Rudolph
Next year may be the right time for the Redskins to simply hit the refresh button on their situation at quarterback.
Going back to the draft board for a QB is an approach with obvious risks, namely the potential of having to wait one or two seasons for the pick to pay off.
The Redskins know all about mortgaging the future of the franchise on a quarterback, only to have it go spectacularly wrong. It's how Cousins got the job off Robert Griffin III, the second-overall pick in 2012, in the first place.
Even so, it's possible for Washington to mitigate the risk of another draft-day folly. Targeting experience and pro-ready skills in a rookie prospect would be one way to do it.
It's why the Redskins should consider trading back in the first round in 2018 and taking Mason Rudolph off the board. What they would get in the Oklahoma State senior is experience and production.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller made note of Rudolph's improvements this season: "He carried a Day 3 grade into the season but has shown improved accuracy, decision-making and pocket presence. He also has the most experience of all the quarterbacks listed here."
Tangible proof of his progress has come from Rudolph winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award given to college football's top senior quarterback, per ESPN.com.
Rudolph's stock is on the rise, but Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports still has him going to the New England Patriots with the penultimate pick of the opening round in next year's draft. Let's say the Redskins could trade back from 16th to at or about this point.
It would mean accruing extra picks for the middle rounds from a team anxious to move up while also getting a seasoned quarterback who knows what it takes to start.
This is as close to a win-win situation for the Redskins should they let Cousins walk once the 2017 NFL season is in the books.
Sign a Big-Name Free Agent
Remember when Peyton Manning left the Indianapolis Colts and put himself on the market in 2012? Well, the Redskins probably still look back with mixed emotions to the time when he was up for grabs.
Washington wanted Manning—or at least then-head coach Mike Shanahan did—according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. At the time, it was easy to point out the obvious issues with the idea of welcoming the player to D.C.
He was a quarterback in his late thirties, battling injury woes and deteriorating skills and seemingly at the end of the line. Yet all Manning did after he chose the Denver Broncos as his second and final NFL home was lead the franchise to four-straight playoff appearances, including two Super Bowl berths, before lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy for a second time in 2016.
The Redskins should keep these things in mind if a couple of evergreen quarterbacks decide to test the market in 2018. One is Peyton's little brother, Eli, who was recently dispatched to the bench by the New York Giants.
Manning is 36 and has his critics, but he also has two Super Bowl rings to his credit. He's as durable as, well, anybody who has played quarterback at the pro level. No. 10 also knows the NFC East inside out, having spent his entire career in the division.
It's true Manning has never been the same since Kevin Gilbride and his watered-down version of the run-and-shoot offense left New York in 2015.
Gilbride recently predicted Manning won't be back with Big Blue in 2018, during an appearance on PFT Live (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
Manning isn't the only seasoned signal-caller the Redskins could pursue. Drew Brees is another who might end up hitting the market.
He'll be 39 in January and recently declared his desire to see out his career with the New Orleans Saints during an appearance on XTRA 1360 AM (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper).
As things stand, though, Brees is still ticketed to be a free agent in 2018. He's also still one of the most efficient and productive passers in football, having thrown for the third-most yards this season and owning a stellar 71.3 completion percentage.
Replacing Cousins with a proven veteran would send a clear signal the Redskins are ready to win now. The question would remain if this team is talented enough to win quickly the way the Broncos were when Peyton rode into town five years ago.
Is Washington's defense as good as Denver's was in 2012? No. Is the supporting cast as strong? It's hard to say it is since Manning inherited wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker, along with tight end Julius Thomas.
Yet the simple fact remains a marquee quarterback can make everyone around them better. Signing one would increase Washington's credibility as a contender ahead of next season. It would also give fans a dependable presence to believe in.
Ultimately, Washington's outlook at quarterback is going to be determined by how Cousins is viewed. Either his impressive numbers will finally prove to Allen it's time to pay up or No. 8 will carry the can for a disappointing season.