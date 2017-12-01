Carlos Beltran Reportedly Informed He Won't Be Yankees Manager

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The New York Yankees reportedly informed longtime MLB outfielder Carlos Beltran he won't be selected as the club's new manager.

Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports passed along the status update Friday.

Beltran announced his retirement last month after winning his first World Series title when the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 Fall Classic.

The 40-year-old Puerto Rico native immediately became a popular name on the managerial market. Laura Albanese of Newsday noted Wednesday the nine-time All-Star thought his interview with the Yankees went "well," though he's been surprised by the potentially quick transition in baseball roles.

"Honestly, I got very excited because it wasn’t something I was expected this soon," he said. "I personally feel that when I first retired from baseball, I thought I was going to be able to spend a little time with the family, but the fact that I got the call to be interviewed, this is something that you cannot turn away from it."

Bill Madden of the New York Daily News reported earlier Friday the Yanks are expected to choose between Aaron Boone and Hensley Meulens to fill the void created when the organization opted against re-signing Joe Girardi. An official announcement is expected next week.

Beltran was eliminated from contention because Yankees general manager Brian Cashman "wouldn't turn the managerial reins over to someone fresh out of the player ranks," per Madden.

The slugger spent two decades in the majors starting with the Kansas City Royals in 1998 and finishing with the Astros this season. He also made stops with the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and the Bronx Bombers.

In all, Beltran posted a .279/.350/.486 triple-slash line with 435 home runs and 312 stolen bases across 2,586 MLB games. Along with his prowess at the plate, he also earned three Gold Glove Awards for his work in the field.