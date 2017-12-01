J.T. Barrett Status as Starter Unclear for Big 10 Title Game After Knee Surgery

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said the status of quarterback J.T. Barrett remains uncertain heading into Saturday's Big Ten Football Game against Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery Sunday.

On Friday, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com passed along comments from Meyer, who said Barrett is undergoing intensive rehabilitation in an effort to play, but he doesn't know whether the senior QB will start or how much he'll see the field if he's available.

"That's not normal," he said of the recovery. "It takes a rare individual because there is a pain threshold. When you're talking about 15 hours a day of treatment, which is what he did, I can't say that's normal. I've had players who had similar things happen who are out two, three weeks."

Barrett was forced to exit last week's 31-20 victory over rival Michigan in the third quarter due to the knee injury. Afterward, he explained an individual ran into him while he was warming up on the sideline and he could never get the joint loose again.

"It just twisted up on me, and I wasn't able to pop it out again," he told reporters. "...I remember he was wearing something gray, and he just kept walking. I'm pretty sure he got a little nervous."

Dwayne Haskins replaced Barrett as the Buckeyes stormed back from an early 14-point deficit to beat the Wolverines. He completed six of his seven passes for 94 yards and added three carries for 24 yards.

Meyer confirmed the freshman could be involved against the Badgers, regardless of whether Barrett is handed the start.

"Oh, sure. Absolutely," he said.

The uncertainty surrounding the quarterback situation hasn't had much impact on the oddsmakers' view of the Big Ten title game, though. OddsShark notes the line opened with Ohio State as 6.5-point favorites and Wisconsin is still a 6-point underdog.

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight projects the Badgers' chances of reaching the College Football Playoff are greater than 99 percent with a win. The Buckeyes' CFP odds improve to 58 percent if they capture the conference championship.