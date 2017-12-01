Chelsea Transfer News: Alex Sandro Reportedly Ready to Quit Juventus Next Summer

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Chelsea could get another chance to try to sign left-back Alex Sandro after TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Bruce Archer of the Daily Express) reported the Brazil international wants to quit Juventus after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia next summer.

Archer pointed out how Sandro remains on the transfer wishlist of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. It's far from the first time the Blues have been linked with the South American defender.

Chelsea saw a bid worth £55.2 million knocked back this summer, per Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail. Back in October, Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror reported Chelsea were considering bidding £60 million for the 26-year-old during the January transfer window.

However, Sandro's desire to wait until after the World Cup to move on will force the Blues to be patient.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Frankly, Chelsea can afford to be patient thanks to the presence of Marcos Alonso at left wing-back. The Spaniard is a useful defender, and he's terrific going forward in Conte's 3-5-2 formation.

Depth is an issue behind Alonso, with only Sandro's fellow Brazilian Kenedy available. Conte has often overlooked Kenedy, though, restricting him to just two appearances this season, with both coming in the 2017 Carabao Cup.

What Conte needs is to create the same strength in depth his squad boasts on the right flank. Victor Moses and summer signing Davide Zappacosta have proved an effective double act, while converted centre-back Cesar Azpilicueta is talented enough to also play further forward if needed.

Adding Sandro would give Chelsea a similarly enviable set of options on the left. He is a superb athlete whose recovery pace is an asset defensively.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sandro also boasts the pace and Brazilian flair to pose a considerable threat whenever he raids forward. Add in the experience of playing in both 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1 formations, and Sandro more than merits the kind of hefty fee Chelsea would have to pay to sign him.

Of course, it's difficult to believe Alonso would willingly accept a role as a second choice if Sandro arrived at Stamford Bridge. The former helped Chelsea win the Premier League title last season and has performed well during this campaign, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Sandro has experience competing with a well-established defender for playing time. He had to usurp Patrice Evra for a regular spot in the Juve starting XI, so he would surely welcome any competition with Alonso.

Chelsea were keen on Sandro this summer, and Conte will surely keep a close eye on developments concerning the full-back after the World Cup.